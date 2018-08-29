Flexential completes $32 million Portland data center expansion

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of hybrid IT data center solutions, today announced that it has completed the $32 million expansion of its data center at 5737 NE Huffman Street outside of Portland, Ore. The 115,000-square foot expansion brings the data center to 240,000 square feet and boasts international connectivity, 18 MW critical load UPS capacity, and industry-leading efficiency and design.

Flexential's Portland data center is an Uptime Institute-certified Tier III facility, one of only two in Oregon, with concurrently maintainable electrical and mechanical systems. This fault-tolerant design accommodates for potential disruptions to individual system components while maintaining power and cooling supplies to customer IT equipment. The data center also features Flexential's unique SuperCRAC cooling system, a proprietary technology resulting in a Power Usage Effectiveness rating of 1.3 or lower – one of the lowest efficiency ratings in the industry.

"We are extremely proud of this data center, our largest in Oregon. It benefits from a holistic design approach, with all systems and components contributing to maximum efficiency, allowing us to pass along cost savings to our customers," said Chris Downie, CEO at Flexential. "The efficient design, coupled with direct, low-latency connections that span the U.S. and provide access to Asia-Pacific, make it an ideal location for companies seeking a cost-efficient IT infrastructure solution complete with capacity to expand and a global connectivity reach."

The Portland data center houses the U.S. cable landing station for the Hawaiki submarine cable, which delivers the first carrier-neutral, low-latency connection between the continental U.S., Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and American Samoa. The New Cross Pacific (NCP) subsea cable also lands in Brookwood, delivering up to 80 Terabits per second of capacity to significantly reduce latency between the U.S. and the high-growth Asian markets of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China. Both cables serve as an extension of Flexential's FlexAnywhere network fabric, which provides customers with high capacity, low latency and secure connectivity from the data center and cloud to the edge. FlexAnywhere is anchored by a 100 Gigabit, scalable to 400 Gigabit, per second U.S. network backbone that delivers full-service, single-hop connections to key customer locations across the country.

"One of the main benefits that Flexential provides is a willingness to meet us where we are and recommend IT solutions that will drive our business forward," said Nicolette McCarty of Portland-based Johnstone Supply, Inc. "The continued growth and expansion of the Portland data center underscores their customer commitment."

