Flexential expands FlexAnywhere fabric with Los Angeles point of presence at One Wilshire

Wasabi, a burgeoning cloud storage company and Flexential customer, is already taking advantage of the West Coast connection. "Our growing customer base of media and entertainment companies have requested this direct connection at One Wilshire for the transfer of their valuable video and data assets," said John O'Hara, vice president of operations at Wasabi. "Flexential's new network in Los Angeles brings us closer to these customers in California while also providing a fast, secure and direct connection to our colocation environment in Flexential's Brookwood data center in Hillsboro, Ore. With Flexential, we can provide our customers with diverse access to anywhere."

The PoP at One Wilshire extends Flexential's reach from its North American 100Gbps backbone to connect Los Angeles-based carriers to its data centers in other key markets in the west, including Las Vegas, Phoenix, Salt Lake City and Hillsboro, Ore. This extended West Coast network coverage also enables connectivity from California to the new NCP and Hawaiki subsea cables, which deliver the fastest, lowest latency connections to the Asia-Pacific region directly out of Flexential's Brookwood data center.

"Los Angeles is a significant global connectivity market and provides a natural extension of our FlexAnywhere network fabric, which is designed to yield faster performing applications and reduced costs by eliminating the need for multiple, complex network deployments," said Chris Downie, CEO at Flexential. "This PoP location broadens the connectivity options available to our customers, and also enables California companies to access our growing portfolio of colocation, connectivity, cloud and managed solutions."

Flexential's FlexAnywhere software-defined network fabric delivers high capacity, low latency and secure connectivity from the data center and cloud to the edge. It offers full-service, single-hop connections to get customers anywhere, eliminating extra network delays. For more information about FlexAnywhere, visit www.flexential.com/flexanywhere.

About Flexential

Flexential helps organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Utilizing its people, values and reliable performance, Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its 4,200+ customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets span 21 domestic and international markets and comprises 41 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com.

