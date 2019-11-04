Flexential® Expands Its FlexAnywhere™ Offering to Latin America with Seaborn Networks

Via this new partnership with Seaborn, FlexAnywhere now offers a route on Seabras-1, the only non-stop path between the commercial centers of the U.S. and Brazil, giving Flexential customers the lowest latency available in the market. Latency-sensitive applications rely heavily on the shortest and most stable network paths, and Seaborn has architected its solution to deliver on both fronts.

"With the Latin American subsea cable, we are delivering on our promise of expansion by offering the fastest and most reliable wholesale route from the U.S. to Brazil," said Chris Downie, chief executive officer, Flexential. "Just like our New Cross Pacific cables to Asia and the Hawaiki submarine cable to Australia and New Zealand, the Seabras-1 to South America is built for performance that is second to none. This enables us to provide our customers with more connections to the world through the latest generation of high-capacity, ultra-low latency service delivered in a fraction of the time of legacy suppliers."

The amount of data traveling from the U.S. to Brazil is growing at a 30 percent CAGR due to broadband adoption, bandwidth-heavy application adoption, and a broader business shift of Brazilian businesses to the cloud. At the same time, many legacy U.S.-Brazil network systems are nearing end-of-life and need to be replaced. Seaborn's latest generation transoceanic network platform is a simple solution for network buyers looking to quickly phase out current end-of-life systems.

"Our vision is defined by flexibility: we pioneered a pay as you grow business model and the most responsive service delivery capability based on customer's requested due date that enables all purchasers of U.S. to Brazil network services," said Larry Schwartz, chief executive officer, Seaborn Networks. "Flexential's dedication to giving its customers the flexibility they need to grow and evolve makes them an ideal partner for us, and we look forward to continuing to push boundaries to give our shared customers the very best."

For more information on the subsea cable to South America, Asia or the South Pacific go to www.flexential.com/flexanywhere.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company, co-headquartered in Charlotte and Denver, is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as, cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com . Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

About Seaborn Networks

Seaborn Networks is a leading developer-owner-operator of transoceanic submarine fiber optic cable systems, including Seabras-1 between São Paulo and New York. Seabras-1 is the only direct POP to POP system between Sao Paulo and New York/New Jersey, offering the lowest latency route between B3 and the trading exchanges in New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.seabornnetworks.com and follow Seaborn on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Flexential

Lori Stafford-Thomas

Senior Director, Corporate Marketing, Flexential

Lori.staffordthomas@flexential.com

720-891-1070

Seaborn

Kate Wilson, Head of Marketing, Media

media-relations@seabornnetworks.com

SOURCE Flexential

Related Links

https://www.flexential.com

