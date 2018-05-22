Flexential extends capabilities by offering differentiated wholesale colocation and connectivity deployments to large enterprises

Flexential has wholesale data center space available in 14 major markets across the U.S., supporting enterprise-level customers with power commitments from 250kW to more than 10 megawatts. A number of Flexential's data centers can handle power densities of up to 1500 watts per square foot, compared to the industry standard of 200 watts per square foot. In addition, Flexential offers private cages, scalable packages and flexible pricing for enterprises looking to house their workloads and data sets in the company's facilities. Industry certifications and, in certain markets, tax benefits are also available to wholesale customers.

"As our company looked to modernize its IT operations, we knew we would need a partner that would support us not just now, but in the future," said Fritz DeBrine, vice president of IT at Neiman Marcus. "Flexential has done just that – arming us with colocation, cloud and disaster recovery solutions that allow us to grow and scale as a company – all while improving resiliency and ensuring complete redundancy. The fast speed to market, premium service and reduced costs that Flexential provides were key differentiators for us."

Along with scalable, turn-key facilities, Flexential offers industry-leading connectivity options to its customers. The company's 100 Gbps network connects its 41 data centers with customer locations, peering exchanges and on-ramps to hyperscale cloud providers. The backbone accommodates large spikes in traffic across the network and includes 24/7/365 connectivity monitoring, supported by certified network engineers. Customers can also access more than 80 domestic and international carriers through the company's facilities. Flexential also offers the fastest network connection to Asia and the South Pacific via the New Cross Pacific and Hawaiki subsea cables.

"Given the increasing scale of today's workload requirements, the demand for cost-effective, state of the art colocation facilities and connectivity options is growing dramatically among large-scale enterprises," said Chris Downie, CEO at Flexential. "No other provider featuring a wholesale offering can provide such comprehensive services and capabilities. As a result, we've already seen that our wholesale data center solutions are helping customers future-proof their IT strategies – all while lowering the total cost of ownership and enabling an easy growth path to scale."

For additional details on Flexential's wholesale offerings visit: https://www.flexential.com/colocation/wholesale-data-center-solutions.

