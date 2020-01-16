Flexential® Helps Take VeriDaaS to a New Level to Build History's Most Comprehensive U.S. Geospatial Library

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, announced today it will partner with geospatial solutions provider VeriDaaS as it builds the richest national geospatial library ever created. The use cases for VeriDaaS are groundbreaking, spanning markets from 5G network optimization to autonomous vehicle navigation assistance. The company's high-density data is setting new standards in accuracy, enabling rich applications to be built across industries that use geospatial data in innovative ways.

VeriDaaS' High-Definition Geiger-Mode LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology used to examine and measure the surface of the Earth in extraordinarily high detail. VeriDaaS' acquisition airplane fleet can collect more than 5,000 square kilometers of data daily, at resolutions up to 100 points per square meter, creating a staggering amount of data of up to 100 terabytes per day. Flexential helps solve VeriDaaS' data challenges by not only storing all of its data in a Flexential colocation facility, but also giving VeriDaaS high-capacity, low-latency network connectivity to easily access and parse out the data so that it can be understood and used. Flexential also provides object-based storage that flexes as needed to provide an enterprise-class, cloud-based solution that is scalable with terabytes and petabytes of storage to meet requirements.

"We chose Flexential because their national footprint and diverse portfolio of colocation, storage and cloud capabilities, make them a true partner. They worked with us to tailor an IT infrastructure solution just for us, that will enable our growth agenda," said Christopher Payne, chief executive officer of VeriDaaS. "Because we are market disruptors, we expect many new use cases to emerge as we forge into unchartered territory and we are confident Flexential will work with us to make data as a service, functional and accessible in each circumstance."

VeriDaaS is currently flying and mapping the lower 48 United States as a part of its unique VeriMAP program, which includes making collected data easily accessible, functional and cost-effective. With Flexential's help, the company will be able to scale as the volume of data it collects expands rapidly. Currently, VeriDaas uses Flexential's Tier III Denver data center, with object-based storage and interim private cloud services, expanding as the company's needs expand.

"VeriDaaS is lightyears ahead of the competition and a true visionary in using data to understand our world better," said Patrick Doherty, chief revenue officer, Flexential. "We uniquely design our facilities to manage high-density computing and storage needs in key geographical markets. We look forward to enabling VeriDaaS to deliver revolutionary geospatial solutions as they explore the full potential of their data."

About VeriDaaS

VeriDaaS is a Denver-based geospatial solutions provider focused on providing services and solutions based on superior data collected utilizing revolutionary technologies. VeriDaaS' groundbreaking national data library (VeriMAP) and Data-as-a-Service business model are unlocking the true potential of geospatial data and empowering improvement of geospatial-based businesses and helping create products and opportunities across other new and innovative markets and applications. Learn more at Veridaas.com

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company, co-headquartered in Charlotte and Denver, is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as, cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com . Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

