Flexential Hires New CFO as Company Drives Continued Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced it has selected Garth Williams to serve as its new Chief Financial Officer. Located in New York, Garth is a tenured CFO in the technology infrastructure industry with deep capital markets experience. At Flexential, Williams will play a critical role in driving Flexential toward its next stages of growth as it continues to invest heavily in its industry-leading platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Garth to Flexential's senior leadership team," said Flexential Chief Executive Officer Chris Downie. "His operational and strategic expertise is an ideal match for our business objectives and his breadth of experience will be invaluable as we continue to expand and look towards the next decade of growth for Flexential."

Williams brings over 30 years of experience to Flexential. He joins the company from ExteNet Systems, a Digital Colony, Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, John Hancock/Manulife-backed company where he served as CFO. Previously Williams served as CFO of Kroll, a global cyber security, risk management, and information services company and Vice President, Assistant Controller, International at American Tower Corporation, a publicly traded REIT. Williams started his career in Investment Banking with Morgan Stanley, where he raised debt and equity capital for telecom and Internet infrastructure companies and developed and executed securitization financing structures to fund digital infrastructure companies.

"It's an exciting time to be joining Flexential," said Williams. "The company is uniquely positioned for significant growth in the coming years with its leading hybrid IT portfolio and compelling vision and market strategy. I'm looking forward to joining this seasoned leadership team to help Flexential reach its massive potential for continued success."

About Flexential



Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhere™ 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

