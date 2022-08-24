Flexential® Hires Tenured General Counsel to Support Continued FlexAnywhere™ Platform Expansion and Geographic Growth

Megan Fine rejoins Flexential team to help accelerate industry's adoption of hybrid IT solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced it has appointed Megan Fine to serve as General Counsel of the company's legal team. In her role, Fine will lead Flexential's legal practices to ensure maximum efficiency, building a robust legal bench and managing day-to-day legal strategy.

With Megan's support, we're well positioned to reach our 5-year goal of doubling in capacity: Flexential CEO Tweet this Flexential's new General Counsel, Megan Fine

Fine rejoins Flexential following nearly five years with ServiceSource, recently acquired by Concentrix, where she was the Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. There she was tasked with managing the corporate legal and compliance matters, including compliance with U.S. and international securities and data privacy laws, corporate risk management, contract and lease negotiations, board matters, and dispute resolution. Before joining ServiceSource, Fine worked as General Counsel at Peak 10 + ViaWest, prior to the combined company's rebranding as Flexential.

"We are thrilled to welcome Megan back to Flexential, knowing the depth of knowledge and expertise she previously brought to our team," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "Flexential is in a season of immense growth and with Megan's support, we're well positioned to keep pace with our customers' evolving demands and to reach our 5-year goal of doubling in capacity. We currently have aggressive steps in place to grow our FlexAnywhere™ platform and having Megan rejoin us is a leap in the right direction."

Leaning on 14 years of tech industry experience, Fine will play an integral role in building a high-performing legal team that will help drive adoption for the FlexAnywhere™ platform and deliver on meeting customer needs for business agility. By year-end 2022, Flexential plans to offer customers over 220 MW and 3 million sq ft of capacity across 19 markets – and Fine will be responsible for navigating the legal complexities behind the fast-paced growth.

"Over the past five years, I've had the pleasure of admiring Flexential's success from afar and now, I am honored play an active role in the future achievements," said Fine. "Flexential's culture is hard to match, and I'm excited to rejoin the team to support our customers, ensuring their legal needs are delivered on with passion and understanding."

Supporting resources:

Explore geographic coverage and interconnection options on the FlexAnywhere™ national platform of 40 data centers

Learn more about FlexAnywhere™ solutions for hybrid IT that squarely address key CIO pain points around powering business agility, enabling ability to scale, and delivering superior application and interconnection performance

For more information on Flexential, visit https://www.flexential.com.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Sarah Curry-Davis

[email protected]

303 522 0884

SOURCE Flexential