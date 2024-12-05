Flexential Honored by Charlotte Business Journal with 2024 Fast 50 Award and Largest Private Companies List

Two major wins in the Charlotte market showcase Flexential's significant business growth and strong close to 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and flexible data center solutions, has been recognized in Charlotte Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 Awards, as well as ranking #19 on the publication's list of Largest Private Companies – a significant jump from #42 last year.

Charlotte Business Journal's 2024 Fast 50 Awards recognize the top 50 fastest growing private companies in Charlotte N.C. that have documented the highest revenue growth over the past three years. Additionally, Flexential's rise to #19 on Charlotte Business Journal's list of largest private companies indicates the company's outstanding year-over-year growth.

These significant business achievements come on the heels of Flexential's second consecutive honor as one of Charlotte Magazine's Top Workplaces of 2024, pointing to the strong culture of belonging and innovation that permeates the company and its Charlotte headquarters. However, Flexential's achievements are not limited to the Charlotte area. Earlier this year, Flexential also won the State of Colorado Top Workplaces 2024 Award, and just recently broke ground on its newest state-of-the-art Denver data center.

"We're proud of the recognition we've received as a result of the remarkable growth and innovation that Flexential has experienced this year," said Chris Downie, CEO of Flexential. "With 42 data centers in 19 highly connected markets, we are well poised to continue advancing and supporting our communities. We look forward to continuing the momentum, both in Charlotte and across all the key markets in which we operate."

Following its recent strategic investment from Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) and continued support from GI Partners, Flexential will continue to focus on achieving its mission of meeting the increasing demand for digital infrastructure.

