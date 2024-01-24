Flexential Named Managed Service Provider of the Year, North America in Wasabi Partner Network Awards

The Wasabi Partner Network Awards recognized Flexential for the growth of its FlexAnywhere™ platform and its support of customer cloud initiatives in 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of secure and scalable data center solutions, today announced it has been named Managed Service Provider of the Year, North America by Wasabi Technologies, in the inaugural Wasabi Partner Network Awards. This new awards program recognizes Wasabi partners that have gone above and beyond in 2023, through outstanding growth, innovative solutions, and exceptional partnership.

The Managed Service Provider of the Year recognizes great achievement by a Managed Service Provider with large year over year revenue growth, services capabilities, and overall partnership with Wasabi.

Flexential is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge hybrid IT solutions, uniquely tailored to meet diverse customer needs. The FlexAnywhere platform revolutionizes IT infrastructure with a suite of services including colocation, cloud, interconnection, data protection, and professional services. The platform is designed to support the evolving hybrid IT journey, offering customized capabilities in a seamlessly connected ecosystem, enabling customers to achieve their business and technology objectives.

Flexential integrates Wasabi's cloud storage within our FlexAnywhere platform, providing an ideal solution for enterprises seeking secure, economical, and enduring storage within our highly interconnected ecosystem. Flexential customers utilize Wasabi storage within the FlexAnywhere platform across various applications, such as secure off-site backup repositories, long-term archiving of data, including compliance retention, and reliable back-end storage.

"Flexential is thrilled to be acknowledged by Wasabi with the Managed Service Provider of the Year award," said Ryan Mallory, COO, Flexential. "With our combination of services, Flexential is able to allow customers to operate their businesses the way they want while delivering comprehensive hybrid IT solutions, architected and tailored to meet individual customer requirements. We look forward to continuing the momentum built in 2023 and bringing more solutions and offerings to the market in 2024 with Wasabi."

"Partners are a key part of what we do here at Wasabi, and we feel honored to recognize ones that have become an integral part of our partner network, delivering predictably priced, reliable, and scalable cloud storage to their end users worldwide," said Marty Falaro, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Wasabi Technologies. "We look forward to making this an annual event and recognizing our partners for their hard work and collaboration in delivering best-in-class cloud storage."

Flexential was selected among a wide number of Wasabi partners from across the globe. You can learn more about the 2023 Wasabi Partner Network Awards at https://wasabi.com/tech-partners/2023-partner-awards/

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

