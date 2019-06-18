Flexential® Recognized in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service

CHARLOTTE, N.C. and DENVER, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of hybrid IT data center and Disaster Recovery as a Services (DRaaS) solutions, today announced its inclusion in the June 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS). One of only 11 global DRaaS providers to be acknowledged in the report, Flexential was positioned in the "Niche Players" Quadrant.

According to the Gartner report, "The disaster-recovery-as-a-service market consists of hundreds of providers, all with different approaches and capabilities. This diversity creates immense complexity around vendor selection. Infrastructure and operations leaders should use this Magic Quadrant to help evaluate providers of DRaaS."

This is Flexential's first time to be named in the report under its new brand, following the combination of Peak 10 and ViaWest in August 2017. Previously, Peak 10 was included in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service from 2015-2017.

"It is a great honor to be included in this Magic Quadrant report, and we believe it is evidence of how we continue to innovate to support the growing needs of our customers," said Mike Fuhrman, Chief Product Officer, Flexential. "We feel that our ability to support managed recovery use cases through providing tiered service levels, in combination with our highly secure interconnected backbone, allows us to meet the varying needs of business continuity and disaster recovery leaders who require the highest dependability."

In March 2019, Flexential announced two new DRaaS locations in Denver and Portland, Ore., bringing Flexential's total disaster recovery footprint to seven facilities, located in metropolitan areas including Atlanta, Charlotte, Louisville, Minneapolis, and Philadelphia. For more information on Flexential's DRaaS products click here.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Mark Jaggers et al., 5 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

