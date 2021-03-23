Flexential Recognized on the 2021 CRN® Data Center 50 List

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of data center colocation, cloud and connectivity, is pleased to announce today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Flexential to its 2021 Data Center 50 list. This list highlights the technology companies and suppliers that work tirelessly with their partners to ensure business-facing data centers are running at maximum efficiency and peak performance.

The CRN® Data Center 50 List is an essential resource that solution providers can turn to when searching for the very best in data center services, management tools, infrastructure, and more. A panel of CRN® editors determine which companies are featured on the list, judging them on a number of criteria, including the breadth and types of services offered to partners, the company's overall influence on the channel, and its total impact on the data center market. These companies recognized on the CRN® Data Center 50 List offer the very best in data center protection, management, and support services.

"As ever, CRN's 2021 Data Center 50 List is a clear and definitive showcase of the top technology suppliers working in the data center industry, and I want to offer my heartfelt congratulations to each and every one of them," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "These companies have proven many times over that their commitment toward ongoing data center growth and innovation is second to none, as is the support they offer to their partners who, in turn, pass the benefits down to their customers."

"We are honored to be recognized by CRN as a top player in the data center industry for the second consecutive year," said Melissa McCoy, vice president of Channel Sales at Flexential. "While Flexential has a robust national data center footprint across 40 data centers in 20 markets, the scope of our offerings goes far beyond the four walls of a data center. At Flexential, we take a hybrid IT approach to help our partners and customers tackle today's needs and prepare for tomorrow's challenges in a rapidly-changing IT environment. We are proud to offer an interconnected portfolio of capabilities including colocation, cloud, connectivity, disaster recovery, managed and professional services, to support any business's needs as they evolve."

The Data Center 50 list will be featured online at www.crn.com/datacenter50 .

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 20 highly connected markets, and on the FlexAnywhereTM 100GB private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com.

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter , LinkedIn, and Facebook .

