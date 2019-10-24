Flexential to Cut Ribbon on 40,000 Square Foot Data Center Expansion in Nashville

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential , a leading provider of data center colocation and hybrid IT solutions, today announced a ribbon-cutting on its nearly 40,000 square feet of additional raised floor capacity at one of its Nashville data centers. The expansion at Flexential's Franklin data center includes 10,000 sq. ft. designated specifically for one large enterprise customer, with the rest built to prepare for additional demand anticipated from the growing region, especially in financial services and healthcare. This brings the company's Nashville sites to a total of 165,000 sq. ft., offering 10.65 MW.

Flexential schedules a grand opening for a 40,000 square foot expansion at its Nashville: Franklin data center for Oct. 29.

The Nashville data center market, one of the fastest-growing in the country, was analyzed in the Market Forecast Report, Nashville: Multi-Tenant Datacenter Market released last month by Dan Thompson, Research Director, Multi-Tenant Datacenters, 451 Research. Thompson wrote, "The datacenter market in Nashville has a clear market leader in Flexential. The company offers a full suite of cloud and managed services in the city, in addition to its traditional colocation products. Flexential has many recognizable logos on its customer list but maintains a solid mix of customers from the SME (small-to-medium enterprise) segment. The company has seen success with its compliance savviness and heavy focus on customer service."

"Not only is Flexential the market leader in Nashville - our market share in the region is three times the size of the closest competitor," said Mike Krza, chief operating officer, Flexential. "Nashville is one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S. and as it continues to expand, so will the need for local companies looking for hybrid IT. Flexential is at the forefront of making colocation and connectivity available to Nashville and we plan to continue investing in this rapidly growing region."

The new enterprise customer taking up one-fourth of the Nashville expansion shows Flexential's penetration of Nashville's large enterprise market. Thompson writes, "Flexential has been trending toward larger deals. The provider has rolled out a sales staff completely focused on the large enterprise segment, and fruits of this movement have already been seen, specifically in Nashville."

Flexential will host a ribbon-cutting grand opening on Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. to celebrate its newest expansion. To register please go to https://lp.flexential.com/nashville-grand-opening-registration.html. Nashville is one of four cities to build or announce additions this year in the Flexential fleet with Portland, Ore., Atlanta and Charlotte also growing. For more on Flexential's Tennessee data centers visit https://www.flexential.com/data-centers/tennessee.

About Flexential

Flexential offers flexible and essential services that help organizations optimize their journey of IT transformation while simultaneously balancing cost, scalability, compliance and security. The company, co-headquartered in Charlotte and Denver, is committed to building trusted relationships and delivering tailored solutions that suit the individual needs of its customers. Flexential is deeply invested in the success of its customers, who trust it to deliver core data center solutions of colocation and connectivity, as well as, cloud, managed solutions and professional services. Flexential's robust suite of assets spans 21 markets and comprises 40 highly redundant and connectivity-rich data centers. For more information on Flexential, please visit www.flexential.com . Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp.

