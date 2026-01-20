Flexibility, Even After You've Paid: OnePay Introduces Swipe to Finance, Powered by Klarna

Swipe to Finance will launch in the coming months, enabling customers to pay over time even after checkout, directly in the OnePay app

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes the timing is wrong, not the purchase.

Today, OnePay, the consumer fintech trusted by millions of Americans to make money better, and Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, announced Swipe to Finance, a new OnePay Later option that gives OnePay Cash customers the ability to pay over time after checkout.

The feature, which will be powered by Klarna and launch in the coming months, will allow eligible OnePay Cash customers to convert recent purchases into fixed-term payment plans directly within the OnePay app. The offering will be available for eligible debit transactions.

"Not every purchase comes at the right time," said Thomas Hoare, Chief Commercial Officer at OnePay. "Customers want and deserve financial flexibility when they need it most, which is why we're excited to offer new ways for them to pay over time and do it simply, transparently, and all in the OnePay app."

"Post-purchase payments are becoming a core part of how people manage money," said David Sykes, Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "With Swipe to Finance powered by Klarna, we're giving customers a simple, transparent way to take control of payments after the fact, directly in the OnePay app. It's another step in expanding smarter payment options and meeting consumers wherever they choose to pay."

Swipe to Finance represents the next phase of a broader roadmap OnePay and Klarna are building together to bring simple, transparent payment options for consumers, following the installment-loan partnership announced in March 2025. Additional products and features are planned for later this year that expand OnePay's types of flexible payment options and can reach new customers.

About OnePay

OnePay is an all-in-one financial services platform built on the simple belief that better money makes life better. With banking, high-yield savings, credit cards, point-of-sale lending, investment and crypto offerings, OnePay is providing millions of consumers with the tools they need to holistically manage their financial lives in one place. Alongside its expanding consumer offering, OnePay also partners with employers, HCM providers, gig platforms, and others to deliver embedded financial services to millions of employees and frontline workers.

OnePay is a financial technology company, not a bank. Loans through OneProgress Services LLC (NMLS ID 2460509) and banking services through OnePay are provided by Coastal Community Bank or Lead Bank, Members FDIC. OnePay debit and credit cards are issued by partner banks pursuant to licensing by MastercardⓇ International. To learn more about OnePay, please visit www.onepay.com .

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 114 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 850,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com.

