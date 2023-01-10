Flexible Plan Common Ground Fund Receives 5-Star Morningstar Rating

Quantified Common Ground was rated against the following numbers of U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Funds over the following time periods: 370 funds overall and 370 funds in the last three years. With respect to these Mid-Cap Blend Funds, the Quantified Common Ground Fund received a 5 star rating overall and 5 stars for three years.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions, announced that its Quantified Common Ground Fund (QCGDX) has received a 5-star rating from Morningstar.

Launched in 2019, the Quantified Common Ground Fund was developed to invest in common stocks and bonds of issuers that can be considered compliant with both ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and BRI (Biblically Responsible Investing) standards.

"Since inception the Quantified Common Ground Fund has demonstrated its appeal to the increasing number of investors who seek ESG strategies as part of their portfolios. We are very gratified with Morningstar's rating recognizing the fund's investment strategy and performance," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan Investments and senior portfolio manager of the Quantified Common Ground Fund.

With $1.6 billion in assets under management (AUM), Flexible Plan Investments is a manager of mutual funds and separately managed accounts. It is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"Flexible Plan Investments has a 40-year track record as an active manager of funds that employ dynamic asset allocation strategies designed for advisors and their clients to manage risk and returns, especially in volatile and downward-trending markets. The strategy of the Quantified Common Ground Fund has added an innovative ESG complement to Flexible Plan's fund family," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $1.6 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of December 31, 2022). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan Investments, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the adviser in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

© 2023 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or "star rating", is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life sub-accounts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product's monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10- year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadvisers.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the fund include bond risk, derivatives risk, equity risk, inverse ETF risk, junk-bond risk, leverage risk, management risk, market risk, mutual-fund and ETF risk, short-position risk, small- and medium-capitalization risk, and turnover risk. You can lose money by investing in the fund. Please carefully review the prospectus for detailed information about these risks.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

