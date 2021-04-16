Flexible Plan Launches Three New Quantified Funds

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. (FPI), a leading provider of dynamic, risk-managed investment solutions with over $1.8 billion in assets under management, announced that it will act as sub-advisor of three new Quantified Funds, Rising Dividend Tactical (QRDTX), Government Income Tactical (QGITX) and Tactical Sectors (QTSSX) launched by Advisors Preferred. The Quantified Family of Funds is a series of actively managed funds that employ dynamic asset-allocation strategies to adjust to market environments.

"We have launched these new tactical allocation funds in response to the strong demand we are seeing from advisors for risk-managed strategies that help clients navigate the uncertainty of the market and meet portfolio objectives. Our individual Quantified Fund solutions seek to optimize return and mitigate market downside," said Jerry Wagner, founder and president of Flexible Plan and one of the Quantified Funds' portfolio managers.

The new Quantified Fund strategies are modeled on time-tested separately managed account strategies used for years by FPI:

Rising Dividend Tactical (QRDTX): The fund strives to build a portfolio of domestic and international ETFs that hold strong companies with rising dividends and low historical volatility. The strategy provides the dual potential of a rising income stream and rising market value of the underlying companies.

Government Income Tactical (QGITX): The fund is designed for investors seeking aggressive growth using U.S. government bond vehicles for trading. It has been designed to provide a hedge against rising rates and to take advantage of opportunities for short-term price appreciation. The strategy can use inverse bond exposure to counter a rising trend in interest rates.

Tactical Sectors (QTSSX): The fund is an aggressive active asset allocation strategy designed to overweight portfolio investments into the top-performing sectors and industries while seeking to eliminate exposure to the under-performers.

Several of the Quantified Funds strategies demonstrated exceptional performance last year. For example, the Quantified STF Fund (QSTFX) was recognized by Morningstar as the top-performing tactical allocation fund in 2020, outperforming 99% of its peers. It employs a trend-following strategy that seeks to outperform the NASDAQ 100 Index with less downside risk. In 2017, it was the top-performing domestic equity fund, Morningstar reported.*

Flexible Plan is a subadvisor to Advisors Preferred, a boutique asset manager that manages mutual funds. Advisors Preferred, through its affiliated distributor, Ceros Financial, distributes these funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

"Increasingly investors are looking for active management to assist in countering ongoing market volatility and achieve portfolio diversification. The tactical allocation strategies of Flexible Plan's Quantified Funds are designed to deliver robust solutions for managing downside risk and maximizing potential return," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, president of Advisors Preferred.

For more information about the Quantified Funds, visit www.quantifiedfunds.com, www.flexibleplan.com, or www.advisorspreferred.com.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd., invests over $1.8 billion in assets for clients in its separately managed account business (as of March 31, 2020). As a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan, a turnkey asset management program provider, is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns, while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification, and cutting-edge technology and support services. For more information, visit www.flexibleplan.com

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) is an infrastructure provider for investment advisory firms looking to create and distribute mutual funds. Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm helps advisers build their practices with actively managed mutual funds, as well as product consultation, market intelligence, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' sub-advisers.

*Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Risks specific to the Quantified and Gold Bullion Strategy Funds are detailed here: www.quantifiedfunds.com/fund-documents and www.goldbullionstrategyfund.com/index.php/investor-materials. The Funds' prospectuses have additional details regarding the risks and should be read carefully.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

© 2020 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

