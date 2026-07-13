Streamline Targeted LNP Development to Improve Preclinical Translation, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insight into robust formulation, process and conjugation chemistries for ligand-conjugated lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The featured speakers will discuss the assessment of targeted LNP activity in cellular models, focusing on target engagement to inform formulation design iteration. Attendees will also gain insight into functional evaluation of targeted LNPs in preclinical models, linking target expression, biodistribution and immunogenicity.

TORONTO, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) have emerged as a leading platform for nucleic acid delivery; however, their inherent tendency to accumulate in the liver continues to limit broader therapeutic applications. Advances in lipid design, surface engineering and ligand conjugation are now enabling the development of targeted LNPs with improved specificity, reduced off-target effects and expanded potential beyond hepatic delivery.

This webinar will explore the formulation design and development of ligand-conjugated LNPs, with a focus on strategies for liver de-targeting and extrahepatic delivery. The featured speakers will highlight how advanced lipid systems and compositions can be leveraged to modulate protein corona interactions and reduce ApoE-mediated uptake, enabling more favorable biodistribution for the selective uptake by target cell types.

Panelists will also address the importance of iterative formulation optimization experiments to carefully assess and establish quality attributes for functionality and manufacturing feasibility. Approaches such as covalent conjugation and post-insertion methods will be discussed as strategies to enable controlled ligand incorporation while maintaining nanoparticle stability and performance. These considerations are critical to optimizing ligand density, orientation and overall target product profile performance suitability.

Furthermore, the session will examine in vitro models to evaluate targeted LNP activity and target engagement, including receptor binding, uptake and the potential for functional delivery in vivo, providing actionable data to guide formulation optimization.

Finally, the panel will explore the functional evaluation of targeted LNPs in preclinical models, focusing on the relationship between biodistribution, target expression and immunogenicity. Integrating these datasets is essential for understanding in vivo performance and nominating a candidate with empirically derived clinical potential.

Together, this discussion will provide a practical framework for advancing ligand-conjugated LNPs from formulation through preclinical validation, enabling more precise and effective targeted delivery strategies.

Register for this webinar to learn how LNPs can be optimized for targeted extrahepatic delivery and preclinical validation.

Join (Moderator) Allen Horhota, PhD; Nicholas Boylan, PhD, Senior Director, Scientific Services, Phosphorex; Syed Reza, MD-PhD, Licensing and External Innovation Alliance Management, NOF Corporation; and Michelle Bellerose, PhD, Study Director, Neosome Life Sciences, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at 12pm EDT (6pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Streamline Targeted LNP Development to Improve Preclinical Translation.

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