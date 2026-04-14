Flexible Work Becomes Financial Lifeline as Gas Prices Rise

New Indeed Flex data shows half of workers would struggle to cover basic expenses without flexible jobs.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As gas prices climb above $4 per gallon across the U.S., driven by ongoing global energy disruptions, American workers are not stepping away from work, they are adapting how they work.

According to new data from Indeed Flex, half of workers say they would struggle or be unable to cover basic living expenses without flexible or temporary work, highlighting how critical these roles have become in a higher-cost economy.

The findings show flexible work is no longer supplemental income, but a core financial strategy for millions of Americans.

According to the survey:

71% of workers rely on flexible work as a primary or consistent secondary source of income, including 42% who say it is their primary income

of workers rely on flexible work as a primary or consistent secondary source of income, including who say it is their primary income 69% use flexible work to pay for groceries, 54% for gas, and 34% for rent or mortgage

use flexible work to pay for groceries, 54% for gas, and 34% for rent or mortgage Only 4% say flexible work is not a meaningful part of their income

As costs rise, workers are increasingly turning to flexible jobs to stay afloat.

Nearly 8 in 10 workers (78%) say rising gas prices have led them to take on more flexible work

say rising gas prices have led them to take on more flexible work 78% say th ey have become more selective about the jobs they accept

say th about the jobs they accept Two-thirds (66%) have reduced how far they are willing to travel for work

These shifts point to a broader change in how Americans approach earning with workers prioritizing pay, proximity, and flexibility over simply taking on more hours.

At the same time, the data underscores the growing financial dependence on flexible work:

Half of workers (50%) say they would struggle or be unable to cover basic expenses without flexible work

say they would struggle or be unable to cover basic expenses without flexible work 85% say they would be financially impacted if flexible work was not available

"This is a clear shift in how people think about work," said Novo Constare, CEO of Indeed Flex. "Flexible work is no longer just about earning extra income. For many, it is a reliable way to cover essential expenses and maintain financial stability, especially as everyday costs like gas continue to rise."

These trends are also reshaping the labor market. As workers become more selective and limit how far they are willing to travel, employers may need to rethink how they attract and retain talent — prioritizing competitive pay, proximity, and flexibility to fill shifts efficiently.

As economic pressures persist, flexible work is emerging as a critical tool for workers navigating a higher-cost environment, offering both income stability and control over how and where they work.

To learn more about flexible work, visit indeedflex.com.

Methodology

Indeed Flex commissioned Attest to conduct a survey of 1,000 retirees in March 2026, including 600 respondents in the United States. Respondents were asked about financial impacts, employment preferences, and their interest in flexible work opportunities.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is a flexible work platform connecting jobseekers with temporary and flexible opportunities across retail, hospitality, logistics and other industries. As a W-2 employer in the U.S. and an employer of record in the U.K., Indeed Flex provides workers with employment protections, flexible scheduling and fast pay options, helping businesses meet workforce needs while supporting workers at every stage of life.

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SOURCE Indeed Flex