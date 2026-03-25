Inflation Reshapes Retirement As 63% of Seniors Cite Cost of Living as Driver for Returning to Work

New Indeed Flex survey finds cost of living and desire for connection are reshaping retirement in the U.S. and U.K.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey from Indeed Flex, the online marketplace for flexible and temporary work, reveals that nearly one in three retirees (30%) are either working or open to temporary or flexible jobs, and most aren't looking to return full time. Instead, the majority prefer fewer than 20 hours per week, signaling a fundamental shift in how older adults define retirement.

At the same time, 74% say their view of retirement has changed in the past five years, with nearly one-third (31%) saying it has changed significantly, suggesting that retirement is evolving from a permanent exit from the workforce to a more fluid, personalized phase of life.

Financial Pressure

Nearly two-thirds (63%) cite increased cost of living as the primary reason for returning to work and 32% say their savings are insufficient. At the same time, 46% say their decision would be both financial necessity and personal choice, signaling that retirees are motivated by more than economics alone.

It's Not Just About the Money

The emotional and psychological dimensions of work remain strong.

While 69% say they miss earning income

More than half of retirees ( 52%) report missing social interaction reinforcing that retirement is not just a financial milestone but a lifestyle transition

39% miss feeling productive

"Retirement today is far more dynamic than in previous generations," said Novo Constare, CEO of Indeed Flex. "Many retirees are not looking to return to traditional full-time roles. They are seeking flexible opportunities that provide supplemental income, social connection and a renewed sense of purpose. Flexible work is increasingly filling that gap."

Retail and Consulting Take The Lead

When asked about industries of interest, retirees identified:

Retail as the top choice (33%), followed by freelance or consulting roles (30%), hospitality (23%) and driver or delivery opportunities (20%)

Women were more likely to cite cost of living as their primary driver (69% vs. 53% of men) and showed greater interest in retail and hospitality roles

Men expressed stronger interest in consulting and driver opportunities

Different Paths to Flexible Retirement: U.S. vs. U.K.

While retirees in both countries are increasingly open to flexible work, the survey revealed notable differences in motivations and working preferences.

Americans appear more motivated by financial pressure , with 67% citing cost of living as a driver for returning to work, compared to 54% of U.K. retirees.

, with 67% citing cost of living as a driver for returning to work, compared to 54% of U.K. retirees. U.K. retirees prefer lighter schedules , with nearly half (49%) saying they would ideally work just 5–10 hours per week, compared to 25% of U.S. retirees.

, with nearly half (49%) saying they would ideally work just 5–10 hours per week, compared to 25% of U.S. retirees. U.S. retirees show greater willingness to work longer part-time hours, with 35% preferring 16–20 hours per week versus 16% in the U.K.

These findings build on Indeed Flex's 2024 research, which first identified growing openness among retirees to flexible earning models. The latest data suggests this shift is accelerating as economic and social factors continue to evolve.

As traditional definitions of retirement continue to blur, flexible work models are emerging as a practical solution for retirees seeking balance, autonomy and engagement in this next chapter.

To learn more about flexible work, visit indeedflex.com.

Methodology

Indeed Flex commissioned Attest to conduct a survey of 1,000 retirees in February 2026, including 500 respondents in the United States and 500 in the United Kingdom. Respondents were geographically distributed within each country to reflect national demographics.

About Indeed Flex

Indeed Flex is a flexible work platform connecting jobseekers with temporary and flexible opportunities across retail, hospitality, logistics and other industries. As a W-2 employer in the U.S. and an employer of record in the U.K., Indeed Flex provides workers with employment protections, flexible scheduling and fast pay options, helping businesses meet workforce needs while supporting workers at every stage of life.

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SOURCE Indeed Flex