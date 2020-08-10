Flexpoint Ford Announces Three Vice President Appointments

CHICAGO, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexpoint Ford, a private equity investment firm specializing in the financial services and healthcare industries, announced today the appointments of Blake Heyde, Philip Purcell and Mike Manno to Vice President, complementing the firm's talent development and growing their ability to originate and execute new investment opportunities.

"As Flexpoint continues to grow, we remain focused on attracting and retaining experienced talent to help further strengthen our investment capabilities," said Don Edwards, CEO and Founder of Flexpoint Ford. "Expanding these individuals' responsibilities will allow us to further our reach in identifying, evaluating and executing investment opportunities in the financial services and healthcare industries. We welcome Mike to the team and look forward to the continued contributions of Phil and Blake in their expanded roles."

In his role as Vice President, Blake Heyde will continue to focus on investment opportunities and portfolio companies in the healthcare sector. Prior to joining Flexpoint Ford's Chicago office in 2017 as a Private Equity Associate, Mr. Heyde was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Services and Industrials Group at William Blair, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions advisory assignments. His experience also includes stints at Wind Point Partners and GCM Grosvenor. Mr. Heyde received a B.A. in Mathematical Methods in the Social Sciences as well as Economics from Northwestern University.

Phil Purcell will continue to concentrate on private equity investments as a Vice President on Flexpoint Ford's financial services team. Prior to joining Flexpoint Ford's New York office in 2017 as a Private Equity Associate, Mr. Purcell was an Investment Banking Analyst in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS Investment Bank in New York, where he focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising advisory assignments. He received his B.B.A. in Finance with a specialization in Alternative Asset Management from the Cox School of Business at Southern Methodist University.

Mike Manno joins Flexpoint Ford as a Vice President in the Chicago office. Mike will join the healthcare team where he will enhance the team's investment capabilities. Mike has held roles as a Private Equity Associate at Genstar Capital and as an Investment Banking Analyst at Robert W. Baird & Co. in the industrials group. Mike received his BS, Electrical Engineering at the University of Notre Dame and received his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Flexpoint Ford, LLC

Flexpoint Ford is a private equity investment firm that has raised more than $4.3 billion in capital and specializes in privately negotiated investments in the financial services and healthcare industries. Since the firm's formation in 2005, Flexpoint Ford has completed investments in more than 30 companies across a broad range of investment sizes, structures and asset classes. Flexpoint Ford is headquartered in Chicago with additional offices in New York. For more information about Flexpoint Ford, please visit www.flexpointford.com.

