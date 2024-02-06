FlexScreen and ScreenFab Announce Strategic Licensing Partnership

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, a leading innovator in the window screen industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic licensing partnership with ScreenFab, a premier wholesale manufacturer and distributor of quality window screen and screen door products.

FlexScreen has been gaining widespread recognition and adoption across the industry, with a steadily increasing number of window manufacturers making FlexScreen window screens standard on their products. As a result, ScreenFab is poised for future expansion.

John Rauschuber, CEO of Screen Fab, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We recognize that FlexScreen is the future of window screens, and we're excited to be a part of this revolution. By joining forces with FlexScreen, we are positioning ourselves for exponential growth in our regional markets in Texas, Arizona, and surrounding states by catering to the growing demand for FlexScreen's innovative, cutting-edge product."

Joe Altieri, Inventor and CEO of FlexScreen, expressed his gratitude for the partnership, stating, "We are thrilled to be partnering with ScreenFab, a reputable company with a strong commitment to quality and innovation. This collaboration reflects our shared vision of driving positive change in the industry and delivering superior solutions to our customers. We look forward to achieving new milestones together."

For more information about FlexScreen and ScreenFab, please visit flexscreen.com and screenfabs.com.

About FlexScreen:

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. An innovative leader in the window screen industry offering revolutionary solutions, FlexScreen is redefining the standards of excellence in window screen solutions.

About ScreenFab:

Screen Fab is a premier wholesale manufacturer and distributor of quality window screen and screen door products. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, ScreenFab is committed to delivering superior solutions to its customers.

