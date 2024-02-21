FlexScreen Secures Partnership with NT Window

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen, the industry leader in innovative window screen solutions, is proud to announce its partnership with NT Window, a second-generation privately held company serving the southern region of the United States and recently awarded the prestigious Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau.

As pioneers in their respective fields, both companies are committed to innovation and excellence, making this partnership a natural fit. NT Window, known for its trendsetting approach and early adoption of performance and decorative options, continues its tradition of bringing cutting-edge solutions to its customers by integrating FlexScreen's state-of-the-art technology into its product lineup.

"We are thrilled to partner with NT Window, a company that shares our passion for innovation and commitment to customer satisfaction," said Joe Altieri, Inventor and CEO of FlexScreen. "This collaboration not only underscores our dedication to advancing industry standards but also reinforces our mission to provide unparalleled solutions to our customers."

Ryon Ray, President and CEO of NT Window, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "Our excitement to form this partnership cannot be overstated. Offering FlexScreen as a standard feature will only add greater value to our products for our authorized dealer network and, most importantly, the end consumer. We are extremely proud to continue being among the first manufacturers to bring innovation to our industry and customers across the southern United States."

This collaboration marks FlexScreen's first window manufacturing licensee in the state of Texas.

About FlexScreen:

FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen and the industry leader in innovative solutions. Founded on the principles of simplicity, durability, and elegance, FlexScreen continues to revolutionize the window screen industry with its cutting-edge technology.

About NT Window:

NT Window is a second-generation privately held company serving the southern region of the United States for over 34 years. Renowned for its highest-quality replacement and new construction products, NT Window is a trendsetter in the industry, consistently bringing new performance and decorative options to the market. With a steadfast commitment to customer service and innovation, NT Window continues to set the standard for excellence in the industry.

