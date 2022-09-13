FlightPath3D Interactive Route Map Debuts on Air Canada

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FlightPath3D, the leader in moving map technology, announces Air Canada has launched its WhereWeFly interactive route map on its Panasonic seatback IFE and Thales Wireless Portal. The new map allows passengers to explore routes and view flights as part of their continued commitment to enhancing the customer experience.

Air Canada Route Map Mobile View Air Canada Route Map Seat Back View

"We are excited to be the launch airline for WhereWeFly. It's a beautifully organized inflight experience where passengers can instantly visualize our routes and flight schedule," says Air Canada's Norman Haughton, Director, Inflight Digital Entertainment, Wi-Fi, Media Sales and Analytics.

WhereWeFly provides passengers with a map and searchable directory of all of Air Canada's routes and destinations. In one click, Air Canada's hubs are instantly showcased presenting all routes from their primary global hub in Toronto (YYZ), or from Montreal (YUL), a principal gateway to French and other international markets, or Vancouver (YVR), the airline's premier gateway to the Asia-Pacific.

The at-a-glance flight details allow for swift browsing of dates and specific flights in a calendar view with flight times and aircraft details. Passengers can plan their next trip right inside the in-flight entertainment map.

"Air Canada's routes and network are one of its most valuable, yet complicated assets," says Duncan Jackson, president of FlightPath3D. "We're delighted to have created a groundbreaking new way to present destination and flight options to improve passenger loyalty and drive demand."

About FlightPath3D

The Aviation Industry's #1 Map Provider. Run your map with the map software experts building software that's integrated with ALL the leading IFE vendors. Any Device. Any Platform. Fast set-up. Integrated. Personalized. Selected by more than 70 airlines in just 7 years.

FlightPath3D has designed the most compelling and immersive travel solution for passengers, airlines and airports. A 3D Map with augmented views and relevant flight information makes the inflight journey captivating. The Destination Reels video platform inspires passengers to explore in-destination experiences and discover new places to visit. Where We Fly is an interactive route map that enables passengers to research routes and flights.

