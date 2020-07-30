Flights from Ontario to Chicago and Houston suspended early in pandemic restart in August

Airline/Flight Number Departure City/Local Time Arrival City/Local Time Southwest #368 Ontario (ONT) 7:15 a.m. Chicago (MDW) 1:00 p.m. Southwest #1414 Chicago (MDW) 9:15 p.m. Ontario (ONT) 11:25 p.m.

United Airlines will resume daily nonstop service between ONT and Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) on August 3.

Airline Departure City/Local Time Arrival City/Local Time United Airlines #6083 Houston (IAH) 10:45 a.m. Ontario (ONT) 12:03 p.m. United Airlines #6068 Ontario (ONT) 12:45 p.m. Houston (IAH) 6:00 p.m. * Operated by Mesa Airlines dba United Express

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines will add two flights per week to Denver.

"The past several months have been challenging, to say the least, but we have remained focused on restoring commercial air service at Ontario," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "That Southwest and United are both resuming flights to popular U.S. destinations is a great vote of confidence in our customer base and our local economy."

Based on current airline schedules, ONT will have 47 daily departures on average in August, 36% lower than August last year.

To help keep all safe and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Ontario Airport requires appropriate face covers for all customers, visitors and employees. The airport continues to utilize enhanced safeguards to keep facilities clean and germ-free, including frequent sanitizing of high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant and security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology. Passengers should wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

