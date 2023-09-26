Flink Gets Groceries to Customers in Minutes with Oracle Cloud

News provided by

Oracle

26 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

German start-up bags Oracle merchandise and financials to disrupt the grocery market with pure online model

AUSTIN, Texas and BERLIN, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Online supermarket Flink burst on the scene in 2021 offering consumers in Germany, the Netherlands, and France grocery deliveries in just minutes. To help ensure its customers can tap their way from aisle to aisle to get the goods they need, Flink chose Oracle Retail Merchandising and Oracle Fusion Cloud Financials. With the system's improved automation and visibility, Flink can better track inventory across their hubs and distribution centers to meet customer expectations for fast, accurate deliveries.

"We chose to partner with Oracle for this important transition because of their proven track record and expertise in the retail space," said Peter Bröcker, VP Supply Chain and Processes at Flink.

Better merchandise management in the bag
A recent survey showed that 38% of consumers declared lack of or limited inventory is their biggest frustration when grocery shopping. Flink needed to find and implement a merchandising solution that could scale quickly and create more efficiency across its operations, inventory, and financials. Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) member Retail Consult led this project, playing a critical role in project governance and success despite limited staff during the pandemic.

"We wanted a true SaaS product that offered us the speed, scale, and best practice required for our operations," added Lucas Rietz, Director of ERP of Flink and responsible for the implementation.

With Oracle and Retail Consult, Flink successfully deployed its core Oracle merchandising and financials in only seven months. With improved data transparency and automation, the grocer was able to significantly increase resilience of the supply chain, make faster decisions about their business and inventory as well as simplify purchase order creation in the buying process along with invoice matching.

"Time to market is critical for a disruptor like Flink," said Jeff Warren, vice president of Oracle Retail. "Our platform for modern retail provides the connected systems grocers need to better execute and protect their margins, while ensuring stellar, fast service that will keep customers engaged and coming back."

To hear about the latest trends in retail and see how customers are achieving success with Oracle Retail solutions, join us at Oracle Retail Industry Forum, October 10-12, in Vienna, Austria.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

SOURCE Oracle

Also from this source

Oracle Expands Distributed Cloud Offerings to Help Organizations Innovate Anywhere

Oracle Continues MySQL HeatWave Innovation with Vector Store and New Generative AI Capabilities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.