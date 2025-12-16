Mt. San Rafael Hospital Selects Oracle Health To Optimize Financial Performance, Enhance Patient Care

Will use Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent to reduce administrative burden, enable doctors to spend more time with patients

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics (MSRHC), recognized as one of the nation's Top 20 critical access hospitals, has selected Oracle Health to power its electronic health record (EHR) platform and advance clinical and financial performance across its system.

MSRHC will implement Oracle Health Foundation EHR together with Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent, an AI-powered, voice-driven solution that automates clinical documentation. By embedding AI directly into the clinical workflow, the organization aims to reduce administrative burden, support its caregivers, and create more time for direct patient care. In addition, MSRHC will use Oracle Health Seamless Exchange to provide clinicians with timely, comprehensive patient information and coordinate care with surrounding hospitals and care partners.

"Our move to Oracle Health is an intentional, strategic investment in the future of our organization," said Michael Archuleta, chief information officer at MSRHC. "By integrating true clinical AI with a modern, unified electronic health record, we're giving our caregivers technology that removes barriers, reduces administrative strain, and strengthens the connection between our physicians and their patients. This positions Mt. San Rafael to deliver a higher-performing, more connected, and more sustainable model of care for our region."

Kim Lucero, chief executive officer of Mt. San Rafael, underscored the importance of the collaboration for rural healthcare. "At Mt. San Rafael, every decision we make centers on delivering exceptional care to our community. Oracle Health gives our teams modern tools that enhance efficiency, elevate the patient experience, and support long-term sustainability," said Lucero. "This investment reflects our commitment to advancing rural healthcare and ensuring that our patients receive the highest standard of care close to home."

With Oracle Health Clinical AI Agent integrated into Oracle Health Foundation EHR, physicians at MSRHC will be able to use natural conversation during patient encounters while the system automatically drafts structured clinical notes in the background. Providers then review and approve the documentation, which helps reduce time spent on manual data entry and supports efforts to address physician burnout.

Oracle Health Seamless Exchange will help MSRHC securely aggregate data from national and local exchanges, immunization registries, and other third-party sources, and present it within the clinician's workflow once cleansed and deduplicated. This creates a more complete, longitudinal patient record and supports faster, more informed clinical decision-making.

"Oracle Health has a longstanding commitment to helping solve the unique challenges small and critical access hospitals face," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "By improving interoperability and providing AI-powered technology solutions that augment workflows and reduce the load on caregivers, we are empowering rural providers like Mt. San Rafael to optimize their clinical and financial outcomes and expand access to patient care."

Backed by nearly two decades of experience supporting rural healthcare organizations, Oracle Health's fully managed delivery model for small, rural, and critical access hospitals offers cost-effective, enterprise-grade solutions with shared infrastructure and maintenance. The model provides personalized guidance and support services to help reduce IT complexity so local teams can focus on patient care and long-term operational sustainability. Learn more about Oracle Health's support for rural healthcare here.

About Mt. San Rafael Hospital

Mt. San Rafael Hospital and Clinics (MSRHC) is a nationally recognized 25-bed critical access hospital serving Trinidad, Colorado, and the surrounding region. Guided by the principles of service, quality, and compassion, MSRHC has become a model for high-performing rural healthcare and a trusted provider for the communities it serves.

MSRHC is ranked among the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals in the nation and holds the prestigious HIMSS Stage 6 designation, a distinction achieved by only a select group of hospitals committed to excellence in clinical quality, digital maturity, and patient safety. This recognition reflects MSRHC's dedication to delivering advanced, coordinated, and patient-centered care.

Under the leadership of its Board of Trustees and executive team, MSRHC continues to invest in modern facilities, next-generation technology, and a team of highly skilled professionals who work together to provide exceptional care across its hospital and clinics. The organization remains committed to expanding access to high-quality services close to home, strengthening the health of southern Colorado, and serving as a leader in rural healthcare innovation.

