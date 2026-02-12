Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Names Nationally Accomplished Volleyball Coach Ruki Kennedy Assistant Varsity Coach

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) has named Ruki Kennedy Assistant Varsity Volleyball Coach, adding a nationally accomplished coach with championship experience at both the collegiate and club levels to its athletics program. In addition to leading the varsity squad, Kennedy will also coach the freshman-sophomore team, bringing her expertise and winning mindset to players across all levels.

Ruki Kennedy, new varsity volleyball assistant coach at Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy.

Kennedy brings a strong competitive background, having competed as a student-athlete in two NCAA Division II National Championship Tournaments and two CCCAA Championship Tournaments. She later achieved national success as a USA Volleyball National Champion coach with San Gabriel Elite Volleyball Club, where she helped guide teams at the highest levels of club competition.

"One of my favorite parts of coaching is seeing my players have moments when things start to 'click'. Seeing them proud of themselves for their hard work is priceless," said Kennedy. "I also love that I get to help young girls build their confidence through competition and community."

She is known for combining high-level playing experience with disciplined, athlete-centered coaching. Her approach emphasizes skill development, confidence-building, and team culture.

Kennedy is currently a master's candidate in Sports Management at California State University, Long Beach (Class of 2026), where her coursework includes sport finance, law, and the history of sport and leisure. She holds a bachelor's degree in History from Cal Poly Pomona.

At Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy, athletics are a cornerstone of student life, with more than 70 percent of students participating in at least one sport annually. Kennedy's leadership and championship experience support a forward-thinking approach focused on mentorship, team cohesion, and continued excellence both on and off the court.

About Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

