Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Welcomes Heather Collins as New Head Varsity Volleyball Coach

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) is thrilled to introduce Heather Collins as the new Head Varsity Volleyball Coach, bringing 30 years of elite coaching experience, NCAA Division I playing credentials, and a proven record of developing high-performing student-athletes.

Heather Collins, FSHA head varsity volleyball coach

Collins brings extensive experience across collegiate, club, and international volleyball. A former NCAA Division I student-athlete and team captain at UC Santa Barbara, she went on to compete professionally in both indoor and sand volleyball before launching a long-standing coaching career.

"I committed myself to being the best teammate and captain I could be," said Collins. "Right after college my coach offered me an assistant coaching position that turned into a 29-year college coaching career. Volleyball didn't just become my sport—it became my path."

Following her playing career, Collins spent nearly three decades coaching at the collegiate and youth levels. She served as Assistant Coach at Loyola Marymount University from 1997–2010 and Head Coach of the volleyball program at Occidental College from 2011–2024. Her experience also includes leadership roles with elite club programs and international coaching work in Italy, the Dominican Republic, Australia, and Costa Rica.

Known for her competitive drive and player-centered approach, Collins emphasizes long-term athlete development, accountability, and growth.

"I'm super competitive and I'd love to win, but the best part about coaching is when you're working with a player and they're struggling through a certain skill, but you see the progress that they're making," said Collins. "When it finally clicks, you can see it on their face. That light-bulb moment—when they understand why the work matters—is what coaching is really about."

Collins' arrival marks a major step forward for FSHA athletics. Her championship-level experience, leadership, and global perspective will elevate the volleyball program, inspire student-athletes, and reinforce FSHA's commitment to developing well-rounded, high-performing young women on and off the court.

About Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

Media Contact: Sandra Millett, Director of Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 626-685-8392

Website: fsha.org

SOURCE Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy