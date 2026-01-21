Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy Receives Historic $5 Million Gift from Alumna Janet Hart Mitchell

Estate gift establishes scholarship supporting students with financial need

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (FSHA) is honored to announce a generous $5 million donation from the estate of alumna Janet Hart Mitchell, Class of 1948. This extraordinary gift establishes The Stella and Louis Hart Scholarship Endowment Fund, dedicated to providing financial aid for students and ensuring that generations of young women benefit from the transformative education that Mitchell cherished.

Janet Hart Mitchell '48 Janet Hart Mitchell '48, carrying the Hill forward for generations to come.

"From her very first gift of five dollars to the alumnae scholarship fund, given at a time when she herself had little to spare, to this extraordinary bequest, Janet lived with a deep understanding of legacy," said Marlena Conroy, president of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy. "By honoring her parents through scholarships, she has forever eased the burden for families and opened the doors of the Hill to young women she would never meet, yet in whom she deeply believed."

"We are immensely grateful for Janet, a dear alumna who loved our school profoundly," said Sister Carolyn McCormack, O.P., former president of Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy (2003-2021). "For almost a year, I had the honor of spending meaningful time with her. Through our conversations, what was most touching was her clear affection for the school, even after so many years. Her generous gift will have a lasting impact on future generations of students."

Mitchell cherished the Hill deeply and gave generously to Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy during her lifetime. She began attending FSHA in her junior year and, despite her short time at FSHA, quickly became part of the close-knit community. Her gift honors her parents, Stella and Louis Hart, as well as Sister Mary Benigna Krug, O.P., who served as principal during her years at FSHA. At the heart of Mitchell's life was a deep and abiding love for family, and she lived that devotion as a loving wife and mother.

That love was reflected in a 66-year marriage to her husband. "It wasn't enough," she once told Sister Carolyn. With a passion for travel and a deep commitment to giving back, Mitchell is remembered as a vibrant and curious spirit. Her story comes full circle through this historic gift. "She understood that true education nurtures the whole person — mind, heart, and soul. Through her remarkable gift, students will continue to experience a faith-filled education that prepares them to take their rightful place in our world," said Sister Katherine Jean Cowan '59, O.P., former teacher and FSHA administrator/president (1984-2003). "Janet's faithful heart and generous spirit have blessed our community for generations to come. She is a testimony to our belief that one of our greatest legacies is our graduates."

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy invites the community to celebrate Mitchell's extraordinary legacy and her commitment to education.

About Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy:

Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy is an all-girls, Catholic, Dominican, independent, college-preparatory, day and boarding school in La Cañada Flintridge, a suburb of Los Angeles. We are dedicated to educating young women for a life of faith, integrity, and truth.

