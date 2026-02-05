Flip Electronics Appoints David Kalinske to Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flip Electronics, a leading global provider of authorized electronic components and lifecycle management solutions, today announced that David Kalinske has joined the company's Board of Directors. David is a highly accomplished executive leader and board director with a distinguished career spanning aerospace, defense, advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, and government services.

David brings decades of experience in strategic leadership, business development, and operations management, with a proven record of guiding organizations through complex, high-stakes environments. Endorsed by two U.S. Presidents, he is widely respected for his judgment, discipline, and ability to drive mission-critical outcomes across both government and private-sector organizations.

A TOPGUN graduate and former fighter squadron Commanding Officer, David successfully transitioned from military leadership to senior executive roles, where he has led transformational growth initiatives, strengthened operational excellence, and supported long-term strategic planning at the board and executive levels.

"David's leadership experience and strategic perspective are invaluable additions to our Board," said Jason Murphy, CEO of Flip Electronics. "His background in aerospace, defense, and government services aligns perfectly with Flip's core markets, and his ability to navigate complex operational and strategic challenges will help guide our continued growth and long-term vision."

"I'm honored to join the Board of Directors at Flip Electronics," said David Kalinske. "Flip has built a strong reputation for integrity, authorized supply, and solving some of the most critical obsolescence and lifecycle challenges in the electronics industry. I look forward to supporting the leadership team as the company continues to scale and serve high-reliability markets worldwide."

David's appointment further strengthens Flip Electronics' Board as the company continues to expand its global footprint and reinforce its position as a trusted partner to aerospace, defense, industrial, and other mission-critical industries.

About Flip Electronics

Flip Electronics is a global leader in authorized electronic component distribution and manufacturing services, specializing in end-of-life and hard-to-find semiconductors. By working directly with original component manufacturers, Flip provides customers with authorized, fully traceable components while eliminating the risk of the gray market. Flip supports aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and high-reliability markets worldwide with solutions designed to extend product lifecycles and mitigate obsolescence challenges. www.flipelectronics.com

