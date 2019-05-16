FlixLatino now available on Sling TV

The addition of FlixLatino to Sling TV will strengthen the platform's current Spanish-language content offering, satisfying the entertainment needs of Spanish language speaking communities in the U.S. (a market characterized by high consumption of online services). "Streaming" options, very popular with the new generation, offer flexibility as to when and where to enjoy the content, usually at a lower price when compared to traditional pay television. The changing habits of technology have created these new segments, and FlixLatino is the best option for those seeking quality Spanish content.

Luis Guillermo Villanueva, COO of SOMOS Next, expressed his satisfaction: "By teaming up with Sling TV, FlixLatino continues to enhance the growth we have experienced since our launch, with this leading online entertainment service. We have high expectations for our service and for this launch. Our idea has always been to deliver the best selection of audio visual content in Spanish, in high-definition, at a very modest price. Our catalog represents the top of contemporary cinema originally produced in Spanish, together with prestigious series and interesting documentaries. Making it accessible and available from a technological perspective and price point is what our audience demands and deserves. In terms of technology and features, we compete with the best the market has to offer."

About FlixLatino: FlixLatino is an SVOD service offering more than 250 movies, series and documentaries originally produced in Spanish. FlixLatino's movie catalog consists of contemporary theatrical releases from Latin America and Spain, displayed in HD quality. The service refreshes titles monthly, with weekly premieres, and continuously add new content to cater to subscriber's demands. Enjoy a world of Spanish- language entertainment at your fingertips.

About SOMOS Next: SOMOS Next LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of SOMOTV LLC, focused on the development and commercialization of audiovisual Spanish content in the online environment through all currently available windows. Its lineup includes a robust film library together with dynamic children programs among other genres. Its distribution is directed through the premium digital distributors taking advantage of their applications and other technologies, with access to platforms, mobile or fixed electronic devices.

