FLO partners with Green Mountain Power to support the deployment of residential EV charging stations in Vermont

Over the last few months, FLO worked closely with GMP to make its system compliant with the OpenADR standards. This will allow GMP to share access with the chargers remotely and reduce peak energy costs during periods of high demand to drive down costs for all customers.

" This project demonstrates our ability to help utilities prepare to accommodate the growing demand for electric vehicle charging. As EV adoption keeps progressing, load management will certainly be a challenge for utilities, and this type of smart grid integration is a key part of the solution. We are looking forward to working with other utilities across North America to deploy similar initiatives, as these will be essential to support the development of large-scale electric vehicle charging infrastructure," said Louis Tremblay, CEO and President of FLO.

GMP supports electric vehicles in Vermont and has helped create a statewide public charging network.

This collaboration with Green Mountain Power is just one of many projects FLO is currently running with American partners, as the company is making its first steps into the United States market.

FLO and its parent company AddEnergie also made the headlines across North America lately for receiving the Frost & Sullivan 2017 North American Electric Vehicle Charging Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award.

About FLO

FLO is Canada's largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network. We operate a comprehensive charging ecosystem that fulfills EV drivers' needs wherever they may be—at home, at work or on the go—by ensuring a consistently simple and seamless experience. FLO offers smart home charging solutions for both single-family houses and multi-unit residential buildings, as well as access to thousands of public charging stations across the country. FLO also provides turnkey solutions to property managers, business owners, employers and municipal administrators who wish to support EV adoption by supplying charging services. FLO is a subsidiary company of AddEnergie, a North American leader in electric vehicle charging solutions.

For more information, visit www.flo.ca

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flo-partners-with-green-mountain-power-to-support-the-deployment-of-residential-ev-charging-stations-in-vermont-300628575.html

SOURCE FLO