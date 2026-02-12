FLOETRY ANNOUNCES 2026 THE 'SAY YES' TOUR -- FIRST NATIONAL RUN TOGETHER IN A DECADE

Produced by Black Promoters Collective, the Iconic Duo Returns to the Stage for the First Time Since 2016, Joined by Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses for a Rare, Soulful R&B-forward Live Experience

HOUSTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After nearly ten years away from the touring stage, Floetry—the celebrated duo of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie "The Floacist" Stewart—announces their highly anticipated 2026 U.S. tour, marking their first national run together since 2016. Produced by Black Promoters Collective (BPC), the 16-city tour starts on April 9, 2026, in Newark, NJ, and ends on May 17, 2026, in Oakland, CA.

Floetry Say yes Tour

Before general market sales begin, Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start Thursday, February 12, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time using the code BPC. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 13, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here .

Since their emergence in the early 2000s, Floetry has held a singular place in contemporary R&B. At a time when the genre was quickly evolving, the duo expanded its expressive boundaries by formally bringing spoken word and rap-inflected poetic cadence into the emotive core of R&B. Their platinum-selling debut Floetic introduced audiences to a sound that centered vulnerability, intellect, and lyrical intimacy—pairing Marsha Ambrosius' rich, soulful vocals and songwriting with Natalie Stewart's poetic delivery.

The duo's influence remains unmistakable. Floetry's work helped normalize poetry as a lead voice in R&B—not an interlude or embellishment—opening doors for artists who value emotional truth, depth, and language as much as melody. Nearly two decades later, their catalog still resonates among generations, soundtracking love, healing, and self-reflection.

The 2026 tour arrives as both a celebration and a revival—an opportunity for audiences to experience Floetry's music as it was always intended: live, intimate, and emotionally immersive.

Joining Floetry on this special run are two of the most respected voices in modern soul: Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses.

Raheem DeVaughn brings his signature blend of romanticism, social consciousness, and commanding live performance—hallmarks that have earned him enduring reverence as one of R&B's most consistent torchbearers. Teedra Moses, whose catalog has become essential listening for R&B purists, provides layers of powerful emotional honesty, vocal precision, and timeless songwriting.

Together, Floetry, Raheem DeVaughn, and Teedra Moses represent three powerhouses connected by purpose rather than trend—artists whose work prioritizes musicianship, lyricism, and genuineness. On one stage, the lineup creates a rare, multi-dimensional experience that pays tribute to the past while speaking directly to the present.

This tour is an example of why R&B music endures.

FLOETRY – 2026 TOUR DATES

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Newark, NJ — NJPAC

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Baltimore, MD — Lyric

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Detroit, MI — Masonic

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Washington, DC — The Anthem

Friday, April 24, 2026

Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Durham, NC — DPAC

Friday, May 1, 2026

Atlanta, GA — The Arena at Southlake

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) — Texas Trust

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre

Friday, May 15, 2026

Los Angeles, CA — The Novo

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre

About Floetry

Floetry, the English Neo Soul duo comprising of Natalie Stewart ("the Floacist") and Marsha Ambrosius ("the Songstress"), first began to capture attention in the UK on the underground poetry circuit. Formed in 1999, having met through their love of basketball some ten years earlier, the Brit school alumni's Ambrosius and Stewart began the journey when Marsha called Natalie and asked her to lend some poetry to the songs she was writing and producing. Natalie accepted and they soon began playing shows in and around London on various performance poetry stages. Floetry recorded two studio albums - Floetic, Marsha's demo for Michael Jackson's 2001 "Butterflies" appeared as a bonus track on Floetic's October 2002 release, and Flo'Ology released in 2005. The Live Album Floacism was recorded at The House of Blues in New Orleans was released in 2003. Floetic sold over 788,000 copies and counting in the United States alone, 1,000,000+ albums worldwide. Floetry were recognized and critically acclaimed by receiving nominations for an impressive 7 Grammy Awards, they also picked up 3 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and went on to pen classics for Earth Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, Jill Scott, Macy Gray and Bilal to name a few. Floetry are back to give the fans a well deserved offering, celebrating their 25th year+ milestone, the classic album "Floetic" and beyond…SAY YES - The Tour 2026!

About Black Promoters Collective

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Recently added to the 2025 Essence Power List, the BPC has also been featured three times on the Billboard Power Players List, further attesting to its exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has been named to the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

For more information, please contact:

TreMedia

Tresa Sanders @ [email protected]

Daylan Cole @ [email protected]

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective