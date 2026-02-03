Legends Lead the Way: New Edition Way Tour Sells Out Week One and Redefines Live R&B for 2026

Produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC), Massive Sold-Out Shows Draw Diverse Crowds in Opening Week as the Legendary Trio Delivers an Immersive, Theatrical Spectacle Unlike Anything Seen Before

Early Rave Reviews:

LA Times | Pollstar | Ebony

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Black Promoters Collective is pleased to announce the arrival of the New Edition Way Tour, an event that's not just redefining the concert experience in 2026 but rewriting the rules of live entertainment. With back-to-back sold-out nights, these shows have shattered expectations. Headliner New Edition with Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton are delivering the definitive R&B event of the year.

Find photos and recaps here.

NEW EDITION, BOYZ II MEN & TONI BRAXTON JOIN FORCES FOR “THE NEW EDITION WAY TOUR”

The second the lights dim, the arena erupts into a multi-sensory, high-octane spectacle that fuses breathtaking theatrical storytelling with relentless musical energy. The centerpiece: a newly created showtime elevated single, "We Going Out Tonight," uniting all three legendary acts in one unforgettable moment. Even more powerful is the diversity pouring from the stands — fans of every background, every generation, every walk of life, all coming together for a celebration of R&B's finest.

New Edition delivered pure, unmatched energy, performing hit songs that defy time and continue to ignite their fanbase. Their choreography remains second to none, drawing not only screams from the crowd but fans in the stands breaking into the iconic dance moves straight out of the classic music videos. Spanning the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, New Edition delivered every era with precision, passion, and showmanship that no other act on the planet can match.

The opening night in Oakland saw California Congresswoman Lateefah Simon, present New Edition with a Certificates of Congressional Recognition, one of the greatest honors that Congress bestows.

The second night in Las Vegas brought an electric surprise — the reveal of Boyz II Men's fourth founding member Michael McCary, who was clearly emotional, sharing the stage while sending the arena into a frenzy. The moment quickly went viral on social media . Throughout the night, Boyz II Men delivered a masterclass in vocal harmony, performing in the round in a 360-degree celebration that made every seat feel like the best seat in the house.

Toni Braxton made an illustrious grand entrance via riser, electrifying the crowd from the moment she appeared. From her flawless vocal delivery on hits like "Breathe Again" and "Just Be a Man About It" to every detail of her visual presentation, Braxton commanded the stage. Her stunning costume changes — from shimmery gowns to angelic regalia — punctuated the evening, keeping the spectacle as dynamic as the music itself. Adding to the night's surprises, Braxton brought out social media influencer and journalist Kayla Nicole for a special cameo during the Los Angeles stop — a full-circle moment that came months after Nicole went viral for recreating a scene from Braxton's Grammy Award-winning "He Wasn't Man Enough" music video for Halloween , sending the crowd into a frenzy.

In addition to the Boyz II Men surprise, the third night included a show-stopping appearance by B2K, who performed "Bump, Bump, Bump," receiving an electric reception by fans who jumped out of their seats in Los Angeles. The group recently went viral after paying homage to headliner New Edition at a Grammy event and will embark on a reunion tour this Spring brought to you by Black Promoters Collective.

The New Edition Way Tour is raising the bar for live music everywhere. In a world overflowing with spectacle, this tour brings heart, history, and harmony to the forefront, creating a non-stop party that leaves every attendee buzzing. With word spreading like, the New Edition Way Tour stands as the undisputed must-see event of the year.

The opening nights drew an impressive roster of celebrities, influencers, and dignitaries, including Barry Bonds, Tina Knowles, Sanaa Lathan, Kelly Rowland, Martin Lawrence, DeWayne Wade, Gabrielle Union, Judge Mathis, Jermaine Dupri, Brian Michael Cox, DJ Cassidy, Spectacular from Pretty Rickey, actress AJ Johnson, radio personality Big Boy and more.

Be sure to catch the next show in Chicago on Wednesday, February 4th at the United Center. You don't want to miss it!

About New Edition

Supergroup New Edition is one of the most influential R&B groups of all time, redefining pop and soul with their signature harmonies, choreography, and timeless hits. Formed in Boston, the group— Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill—has sold over 50 million albums worldwide, including solo projects, and delivered chart-topping classics like "Candy Girl," "Cool It Now," "Mr. Telephone Man," "If It Isn't Love," "Can You Stand the Rain," and "Hit Me Off." The group scored multiple No. 1 singles on the R&B charts and Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Over their storied career, New Edition has won American Music Awards, multiple Soul Train Awards—including the Soul Train Lifetime Achievement Award, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and induction into both the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame and the National R&B Hall of Fame. Their star continues to shine with a Hollywood Walk of Fame star, an award-winning Las Vegas residency, and induction into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame. Their enduring legacy was further immortalized in BET's record-breaking The New Edition Story, a celebrated biopic honoring their four-decade journey of brotherhood and musical excellence.

About Black Promoters Collective

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Recently added to the 2025 Essence Power List, the BPC has also been featured three times on the Billboard Power Players List, further attesting to its exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has been named to the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The BPC is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com .

For show review consideration, please contact:

TreMedia for Black Promoters Collective:

Tresa Sanders — [email protected]

Daylan Cole — [email protected]

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective