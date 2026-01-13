Jazz in the Gardens Just Got Bigger: Legends Added to the 2026 Lineup

Icons The Isley Brothers, Stephanie Mills, and El DeBarge join Jhené Aiko, Ludacris' 25th Anniversary Set, and Nelly & Ashanti to electrify the 2026 Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival, March 7–8

Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective, Jazz in the Gardens Music Festival, recognized as one of the best festivals in the country by Newsweek and named Best Music Festival for 2025 by Miami New Times, delivers its most dynamic lineup yet, featuring GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, Joe, D-Nice & Friends featuring SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson & Kenny Burns, plus Pastor Mike Jr., Tonio Armani, King George, Boney James, and Damien Escobar

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) Music Festival, named one of the nation's top festivals by Newsweek and Miami New Times' Best Music Festival for 2025, returns to Hard Rock Stadium March 7-8, 2026. In its 19th year, JITG Music Fest celebrates Black music and culture, uniting icons for a dynamic weekend. Hosted by the City of Miami Gardens and produced by the Black Promoters Collective (BPC).

JITG Admat

Jhené Aiko, renowned for her soulful and transcendent sound, will headline on Saturday, March 7. Ludacris is the Grammy-winning superstar celebrated for his high-energy performances and era-defining hits. He will take center stage on Sunday, March 8 with a special 25th anniversary set. Aiko joins the JITG Music Fest after acclaimed appearances on a much-talked-about fall tour with Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. Ludacris follows up on his recent anniversary celebration earlier this year. His show featured surprise guests like Usher, Fergie, Jermaine Dupri, and LL Cool J, creating a viral cultural moment. Now, Ludacris brings that excitement to Miami Gardens. His set promises to be one of the festival's standout performances.

Nelly & Ashanti, two of the most influential artists of the 2000s, join the JITG Music Fest as headliners, bringing a dynamic blend of hip-hop and R&B to the 2026 lineup. Together, their catalog spans decades of chart-topping hits and unforgettable collaborations, including their era-defining chemistry on fan favorites that helped shape a generation of music. Their joint presence at JITG Music Fest promises a high-energy, nostalgia-filled performance celebrating legacy, longevity, and undeniable star power.

The 2026 Jazz in the Gardens lineup has expanded to include The Isley Brothers, Stephanie Mills, and El DeBarge, adding three iconic acts whose catalogs have shaped generations of R&B and soul. The festival also features a wide range of music, including GloRilla, Ella Mai, Mýa, Joe, Syd, Pastor Mike Jr., Tonio Armani, King George, Boney James, and Damien Escobar. Highlights include D-Nice & Friends and appearances by SWV, Robin Thicke, Case, Sunshine Anderson, and Kenny Burns.

Last year's festival solidified JITG Music Fest as one of the country's top live-music experiences. The event drew widespread praise from outlets such as People, Rolling Stone, VIBE, Black Enterprise, Blavity, and Bossip. The weekend was filled with viral moments, most notably Doechii's powerhouse performance during Lauryn Hill's set. This performance set social media abuzz and made headlines. By blending legacy acts with rising stars, JITG continues to embody the spirit of contemporary Black culture more than most live events do.

"Our community looks forward to Jazz in the Gardens every year because it brings people together in a powerful, joyful way," said Mayor Rodney Harris. "This festival is a celebration of art, culture, and connection, and we are thrilled to welcome visitors from near and far for another incredible weekend in Miami Gardens."

Troy Brown, Partner and CMO of the Black Promoters Collective, added, "Collaborating with the City of Miami Gardens to elevate JITG is an honor. We strive to push the festival's creative boundaries, and the 2026 lineup reflects the depth and impact of Black music. This year will be exceptional."

Join JITG Music Fest—Miami Gardens' signature event—and experience world-class music, top vendors, and the vibrant spirit of Florida's largest Black city. Don't miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable celebration!

Download assets.

Tickets range from $199.00 for a 2-day general admission to $1275.00 for a 2-day Titanium pass and are on sale now at JazzintheGardens.com.

Don't miss this vibrant, culturally rich weekend. Join us at Hard Rock Stadium for the 19th annual JITG Music Fest and experience the magic live.

About the City of Miami Gardens

The City of Miami Gardens celebrated its 22nd anniversary of incorporation in May 2025. With a population of approximately 113,000, it is the third-largest city in Miami-Dade County. Miami Gardens is a vibrant professional community of unique diversity. It is the largest predominantly African American municipality in Florida and boasts thousands of Caribbean and Hispanic residents. The city is the home of the Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins football team, University of Miami Hurricanes football team, Orange Bowl football game, 2020 Super Bowl, Miami Tennis Open, the Miami Dolphins Training Facility, and home of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix Race. The city has demonstrated steady growth in both community and economic development, and has gained a reputation as a premier destination in South Florida. In 2026, Miami Gardens will host the College Football Playoff National Championship, and is one of the host cities for the FIFA World Cup in the United States. Miami Gardens is a 2020 All-America City.

About Black Promoters Collective (BPC)

Since 2022, the Black Promoters Collective (BPC) has solidified its position as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, achieving remarkable milestones and leaving a lasting impact on the music landscape. As the only wholly Black-owned live music company on the Global Pollstar Top 100 Promoters list, the BPC ranks at an impressive #39, highlighting the collective's significant presence and influence in the industry. Additionally, their recognition as the #3 Pollstar Global Top Urban Promoter/Producers underscores their specialization and expertise in curating urban music experiences. Being featured thrice on the Billboard Power Players List further attests to their exceptional leadership and contributions to the music business. The CEO of BPC has made the inaugural Billboard Live Music Power Player List. The (BPC) is a coalition of six of the nation's top independent concert promotion and event production companies. It is a 100% Black-owned business whose mission is to be the world's leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences. To learn more, visit http://www.blackpromoterscollective.com.

For Media Inquiries:

TreMedia

Tresa Sanders: [email protected]

Daylan Cole: [email protected]

SOURCE Black Promoters Collective