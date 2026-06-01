Flor de Caña Receives Highest Sustainability Recognition in Australia

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Flor de Caña

Jun 01, 2026, 17:16 ET

SYDNEY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, has been awarded the prestigious "Diamond Product Sustainability Award" by the organization Sustainability Award in Australia, the competition's highest distinction and the first Diamond-level recognition granted in 2026. The award recognizes brands that demonstrate exceptional environmental performance and measurable sustainability impact throughout their value chain.

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Flor de Caña 12 and 18 Year Rums.
Flor de Caña 12 and 18 Year Rums.

The judges highlighted Flor de Caña's industry-leading "field-to-bottle" sustainability model, which integrates renewable energy, carbon reduction initiatives, circular production practices, responsible packaging, and long-term environmental stewardship. As one of the world's first Carbon Neutral spirits, Flor de Caña is distilled using 100% renewable energy, captures and repurposes all fermentation CO₂, and has planted more than one million trees since 2005. The award also recognized the brand's premium quality, consistency, and craftsmanship developed over 135 years of family tradition.

This recognition further strengthens Flor de Caña's position as a global leader in sustainability within the spirits industry and reflects the company's long-standing commitment to creating positive environmental and social impact.

The brand has garnered international acclaim for its award-winning portfolio of premium rums aged naturally at the base of an active volcano in American white oak barrels without sugar or artificial ingredients. Notably, Flor de Caña's 12 year-old, 18 year-old, and 25 year-old rums stand out for their distinctive flavor profiles and exceptionally smooth finish.

The rum is distributed in Australia by Vanguard Luxury Brands.

About Flor de Caña
Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France). www.flordecana.com 

Media Contact: [email protected]

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