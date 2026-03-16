Flor de Caña unveils new design for its premium rum portfolio

New look, same spirit.

MIAMI, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate 135 years of family legacy, Flor de Caña has introduced a refined new design across its premium rum portfolio — a bold evolution that honors its volcanic origin, five-generation heritage dating back to 1890, and long-standing commitment to sustainability and quality.

To celebrate 135 years of family legacy, Flor de Caña has introduced a new design across its premium rum portfolio. Post this Flor de Caña 12 and 18 Year Rums

More than a visual update, the new identity marks an exciting milestone for the brand. The redesigned packaging elevates Flor de Caña's premium presence around the world while bringing its story, craftsmanship, and purpose closer to consumers — allowing them to enjoy a world-class spirit that reflects both authentic heritage and responsible practices.

The bottles have been redesigned to be 18% lighter, helping reduce environmental impact and transport-related emissions. The packaging is also fully recyclable and produced using vegetable-based inks with less paper waste during manufacturing — thoughtful improvements that allow consumers to enjoy their favorite rum with a lighter footprint.

At the same time, the new look enhances the brand's storytelling and premium character, highlighting elements such as Flor de Caña's Carbon Neutral certification, its distillation with 100% renewable energy, and its internationally recognized quality awards. Refined finishes celebrate the brand's craftsmanship and ultra-premium positioning, with details such as the wooden stopper — a nod to aging in American white oak barrels — and the signature green belt symbolizing Flor de Caña's historic commitment to sustainability.

While the visual identity evolves, the rum itself remains unchanged. Each expression continues to be naturally and sustainably aged at the base of an active volcano, without sugar or artificial ingredients — delivering the same authentic taste and quality that has defined Flor de Caña for generations.

The new portfolio design began rolling out in the U.S. market in January 2026 and is now available in major retail stores and on the Flor de Caña website: www.flordecana.com

About Flor de Caña

Flor de Caña is a premium rum brand that is Carbon Neutral certified and sustainably made, from field to bottle. From an 1890 family estate, it's distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged at the base of an active volcano without sugar or artificial ingredients. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, the brand has received distinctions such as "World's Most Sustainable Rum Brand" (USA), "Ethical Award" (UK) and "Sustainable Spirits Producer" (France).

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SOURCE Flor de Caña