Florence, Alabama Digitizes Citywide Parking with ParkMobile

ParkMobile's mobile parking payment solution will soon be available at 1,428 parking spots across the city

FLORENCE, Alabama, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ParkMobile, a provider of smart parking and mobility solutions in North America and part of EasyPark Group, is expanding its mobile parking payment solution to Florence, AL. Beginning April 15, drivers will have more options to pay for parking with ParkMobile through its convenient mobile parking payment solution.

Over the next few weeks, city workers will be installing signs and decals at metered parking locations. ParkMobile is available for both iPhone and Android devices, and can be accessed on a mobile web browser. To pay for parking via the ParkMobile app or website, users will enter the zone number or scan the QR code found on the signs located within the parking lot, choose the duration of time they wish to park and touch the "start parking" button.

"We're on a mission to make cities more livable by arming our clients with the right solution to better understand and utilize their space. Cities across North America partner with ParkMobile to improve their curbside management and provide drivers with an easy-to-use mobile parking payment app. We're thrilled to partner with the City of Florence to ensure an easier parking journey for its residents and visitors," said David Holler, vice president of sales at ParkMobile.

"We're thrilled to partner with ParkMobile to digitize our citywide parking infrastructure and provide our residents and visitors the convenient option to pay for parking right from their mobile device," said Mayor Andrew Betterton.

ParkMobile is available in surrounding cities, including Birmingham, Montgomery and Mobile, as well as at the University of Alabama and Auburn University.

