Waterbury CT Teachers Federal Credit Union Selects Alogent's FASTdocs to Modernize Enterprise Content Management and Automate Manual Processes

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alogent (@AlogentCorp), a global leader in banking and financial services software, proudly announced that Waterbury CT Teachers Federal Credit Union selected FASTdocs, its enterprise content management (ECM) platform purpose‑built for financial institutions. The credit union will deploy FASTdocs in a hosted environment to modernize internal processes, eliminate manual workflows, and strengthen operational efficiency across the organization.

With no previous document imaging platform in place, the credit union saw immediate value in FASTdocs' ability to replace outdated, paper‑driven processes with centralized digital document and content management.

"Adopting FASTdocs represents a significant modernization step for our institution," said Marty Misset, CEO of Waterbury CT Teachers Federal Credit Union. "Our current workflows rely heavily on manual processes, and Alogent's platform will give us the automation, security, and ease of use we need to better support our members and staff, while also providing the scalability and forward‑looking foundation we need to prepare for the future."

FASTdocs' capabilities—including Batch Scan and File Import Studio—enable bulk document ingestion and streamlined organization, while its hosted model reduces infrastructure demands and supports seamless scalability. Its robust functionality enhances compliance, audit readiness, and enterprise‑wide information visibility, giving the credit union a unified and intuitive system for secure content management.

"We are thrilled to welcome Waterbury CT Teachers Federal Credit Union to the Alogent family," said Dede Wakefield, CEO of Alogent. "Their investment in FASTdocs reflects a shared commitment to modernization, efficiency, and sustainable growth. We look forward to supporting their digital transformation."

About Alogent

Alogent provides proven, end-to-end check payment processing, and enterprise content, information, and loan management platforms, to financial institutions of all sizes, including credit unions, community banks, and some of the largest national and international institutions. Our unique approach spans the entire transaction ecosystem — capturing and digitizing transaction data, exception tracking, and automating entire transaction and loan management workflows so that information is available across the enterprise. Alogent's solution suites leverage the latest in machine learning and predictive analytics, including enterprise-wide data intelligence and reporting solutions that enable financial institutions to deliver products and services that boost engagement through personalization and data-backed decisions. Learn more about Alogent at www.alogent.com .

