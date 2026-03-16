Florida Approves Savvas Learning Company's Career Exploration Course for Statewide Middle School Instruction

Savvas is proud to lead the way as the first publisher with an approved career orientation course designed for Florida. Post this

The Florida DOE placed Savvas's Florida Orientation to Career and Technical Occupations and Career Planning course on its "Career and Technical Education (CTE) Instructional Materials Adoption List," determining that the course fully aligns with Florida's academic and career-readiness standards. The interactive course guides students through 16 national career clusters, covering the unique skills, talents, training, and education needed to succeed in different career pathways.

"Savvas is proud to lead the way as the first publisher with an approved career orientation course designed specifically for Florida's teachers and students," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "Florida educators can have confidence that our Savvas CTE curriculum provides their students opportunities to explore career pathways and gain the job-ready skills they will need for future careers."

Florida legislation requires that middle school students complete a career and education planning course resulting in a personalized academic and career plan. Another statute calls for prioritizing the alignment of Florida K-12 education with future state workforce needs and expanding access to high-wage, high-demand careers.

In addition to the middle school career exploration course, Savvas also offers an array of other customized, Florida DOE-approved CTE courses that help students in grades 9-12 develop the skills to succeed in high-interest fields, including agriscience, digital information technology, entrepreneurship, and health science, among others.

With ready-to-teach lessons, engaging projects, and an array of instructional tools, the Savvas middle school career exploration course effectively supports educators, who may not be career counselors or teachers, to ensure consistent curriculum delivery across a school district. The course, designed to maximize student learning, motivation, and achievement, offers Florida teachers and students:

Interactive instruction that engages students with relevant content, videos, flip cards, discussion boards, and other integrated activities that make learning exciting.





that engages students with relevant content, videos, flip cards, discussion boards, and other integrated activities that make learning exciting. Real-world, project-based learning that challenges students to go beyond understanding concepts to applying them in real life through practical activities.





that challenges students to go beyond understanding concepts to applying them in real life through practical activities. Built-in teacher-ready tools , including blended learning guides, pacing guides, auto-graded assessments, rubrics, and on-demand training, that help to reduce teacher's preparation time.





, including blended learning guides, pacing guides, auto-graded assessments, rubrics, and on-demand training, that help to reduce teacher's preparation time. Accessibility features, including text-to-speech, language translations, closed captioning, and alternative activities, that meet state accessibility standards.

"Our career exploration course enables school districts to meet Florida CTE standards with a flexible, easy-to-implement solution," said Forsa, "while also providing students an engaging learning experience to spark their career interests."

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company