Pennsylvania Approves Savvas Learning Company's myView Literacy for Use in Classrooms Statewide

myView Literacy is the only Pennsylvania-approved curriculum to earn All-Green ratings on EdReports' newest evaluation Post this

The PDE placed myView Literacy in the top tier of its approved kindergarten through grade 3 list of "Curriculum Materials for Evidence-Based Reading Instruction" based on the program receiving positive evaluations from two national clearinghouses for reading curriculum materials: EdReports and The Reading League.

myView Literacy is the only curriculum on the approved list to have earned "All-Green" ratings on EdReports' new 2.1 evaluation for delivering high-quality, standards-aligned instructional materials. The Reading League also reviewed myView Literacy as part of its Curriculum Navigation Reports.

"Recognizing that literacy is the foundation of all learning, Savvas is committed to providing rigorous, evidence-based literacy solutions that help all students become strong readers and writers," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "With its engaging, easy-to-teach curriculum, myView Literacy supports Pennsylvania educators with high-quality instructional materials that demonstrate efficacy and positive impact on student achievement in the elementary classroom."

Designed by leading literacy scholars and authors, myView Literacy covers each of the key Science of Reading concepts that Pennsylvania's Act 135, known as the Structured Literacy Curriculum law, requires instructional materials to contain in order to qualify as an effective reading program. Beginning with the 2027-28 school year, all schools in Pennsylvania will be required to use evidence-based reading instruction (EBRI) that aligns with the Pennsylvania Core Standards and structured literacy legislation.

Accessible on the Savvas Realize platform, myView Literacy offers the flexibility of digital, print, and blended instruction with resources that help educators establish instructional routines, save planning time, and prioritize student achievement. The new edition of myView Literacy includes:

An Integrated Approach to Reading and Writing that offers educators a system for explicit instruction and practice that helps students showcase learning through mentor texts and comprehensive standards alignment.

that offers educators a system for explicit instruction and practice that helps students showcase learning through mentor texts and comprehensive standards alignment. Systematic Foundational Skills and Tier 2 Support that provides explicit instruction to support students in mastering foundational literacy skills alongside myFoundations Intervention, a robust Tier 2 intervention and practice resource, to close learning gaps.

that provides explicit instruction to support students in mastering foundational literacy skills alongside a robust Tier 2 intervention and practice resource, to close learning gaps. A Student-Centered Experience that increases engagement with new digital resources, like articulation videos, interactive games, a Building Knowledge Library, and multisensory practice in every lesson.

that increases engagement with new digital resources, like articulation videos, interactive games, a Building Knowledge Library, and multisensory practice in every lesson. Built-in Teacher Training and Support provides integrated professional learning resources with 24/7 access to training, robust planning tools, authentic model lessons, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve.

provides integrated professional learning resources with 24/7 access to training, robust planning tools, authentic model lessons, and differentiated instruction for multilingual learners to give educators what they need to help all students achieve. Data-Driven Insights and Progress Monitoring, provided by a suite of dynamic assessment tools, enable teachers and administrators to track student progress and adjust instruction based on real-time data to meet individual needs.

Rigorously and repeatedly tested for efficacy and usability in the classroom, myView Literacy's evidence-based pedagogy from prior editions has also been determined to meet ESSA Level 2 Evidence for its positive impact on learning outcomes. A recent ESSA Level 4 study also shows that students using myView Literacy © 2025 achieved statistically significant gains on the NWEA MAP Growth Reading Assessment from pre- to post-testing across all grade levels K-5.

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design engaging, next-generation learning solutions that give all students the best opportunity to succeed. Our award-winning, high-quality instructional materials span every grade level and discipline, from evidence-based, standards-aligned core curricula and supplemental and intervention programs to state-of-the-art assessment tools and the industry's most innovative portfolio of college and career readiness solutions — all designed to meet the needs of every learner. Savvas products are used by millions of students and educators in more than 90 percent of the 13,000+ public school districts across all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, as well as globally in more than 125 countries. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company.

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