Florida-based Tabañero Holdings Achieves Prestigious SQF Certification, Ensuring Unparalleled Quality and Food Safety Standards

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero Holdings, a leading manufacturer of delicious and spicy hot sauces, proudly announces that its wholly-owned manufacturing facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, attained the Safe Quality Food (SQF) Certification. The Safe Quality Food (SQF) Program is a rigorous food safety and quality program that is recognized worldwide by retailers, brand owners, food service providers, and the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI)

As part of the SQF process, Tabañero has implemented robust food safety management and tracing/tracking systems, regular internal and third-party facility audits, and comprehensive employee training programs. These measures ensure the safety and integrity of their hot sauces and guarantee the company's compliance with global regulatory requirements and industry best practices. The accreditation reinforces the brand's promise to deliver products of excellent quality and taste, setting them apart in the fiercely competitive hot sauce market.

"This certification is a testament to everyone who works at our Fort Lauderdale facility and their dedication to quality food manufacturing and our overriding commitment to customer satisfaction," said Danny Vitelli, Vice President of Manufacturing and R & D. "Whether you are buying Tabañero Hot Sauce at some of the world's largest retailers or eating wings at your favorite neighborhood bar, if Tabañero made the sauce, you are assured it was made to the highest quality and food safety standards."

"As one of the few SQF-certified manufacturing facilities in Florida that can do multi-day production runs down to single 50-gallon batches, we feel we are uniquely positioned to meet our customers' and consumers' needs without compromising quality," continued Vitelli.

Tabañero will continue investing in research, product innovation, and strict quality control measures to ensure its products consistently exceed consumer expectations. To learn more about Tabañero's array of sauces, condiments and custom blends, visit www.tabanero.com.

About Tabañero:

Tabañero Hot Sauce is the brainchild of legendary entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, and each flavor is a product of his obsessive passion and creativity. These exclusive formulas use high-quality premium ingredients that are all-natural, gluten-free, and kosher, with no artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers with peppers sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico and crafted in the USA.

Tabañero's Holdings is a Florida-based hot sauce, condiments, and custom blends manufacturer whose products are in retail, food service, e-commerce, and partnered private label brands.

For more information about Tabañero's products, visit www.tabanero.com

Tabañero Contact Information-

Traci Bryan
Director of Marketing, Tabañero
[email protected]
888-443-4224

