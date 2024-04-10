Tabañero and LIME Fresh Partner to Host The Freshest Cinco de Mayo Fiesta Ever!

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tabañero Hot Sauce and LIME Fresh proudly announce their partnership to bring a tangy twist to South Florida's Cinco de Mayo celebration this year. It's Cinco O-Clock somewhere as these two iconic Florida-based brands are set to deliver a new fan-favorite for party-goers, spicing up traditional celebrations with innovative flavors and offerings.

Mark your calendars for May 5th (Cinco de Mayo) because Tabañero and LIME Fresh are buzzing with anticipation to unveil their one-day-only menu item: Cinco de Taco! This special twist on a LIME favorite combines LIME Fresh's original chicken taco recipe with Tabañero's beloved Key Lime Habanero Hot Sauce .

This savory citrus plate offers an irresistible fusion of flavors that pays homage to both brands' Florida roots. Don't miss out—the Cinco de Taco is only available May 5th, which means you have only one day to "Cinco" your teeth into this collab.

On May 5th, the Cinco de Taco will be available for purchase at all LIME restaurant branches. Tabañero will also be hosting Cinco celebrations, offering complimentary sauce samples to enjoy with LIME's delicious bottomless tortilla chips, tacos, and burritos from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following participating LIME Fresh locations:

Dadeland Location: 9005 SW 72nd Pl, Miami, FL 33156

33156 Pembroke Pines Location: 601 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines, FL 33027

Both Tabañero and LIME Fresh are thrilled to showcase this collaborative endeavor. LIME Fresh, renowned for its commitment to fresh, high-quality Mexican cuisine, has delighted South and Central Florida customers as a local favorite for more than 20 years with always-fresh, high-quality ingredients, Mexican-inspired cuisine and Miami-inspired vibes.

Tabañero, with its dedication to using all-natural ingredients and crafting bold, flavorful sauces, has become a staple in the culinary world. Their sauces are made with fresh, non-GMO ingredients sourced from local farms and perfectly complement LIME Fresh's menu offerings, promising a flavorful and fun dining experience that may just make you a LIME fan for life (with a side of Tabañero, of course).

For more information about Tabañero Hot Sauce and its commitment to quality ingredients, visit their website at www.tabanero.com . To learn more about LIME Fresh and its menu offerings, see their website at www.limefreshmexicangrill.com .

About Tabañero

Founded by renowned entrepreneur Carl DeSantis, Tabañero is dedicated to crafting hot sauce blends with meticulous attention to detail and creativity. The brand's exclusive formulas feature high-quality organic ingredients sourced directly from Tabasco, Mexico, and crafted in the USA.

Tabañero offers a mouthwatering lineup of hot sauce blends, seasonings, and cocktail mixes. All ingredients are natural, gluten-free, and kosher, without artificial preservatives, additives, or fillers.

The brand's commitment to quality has made it a favorite among spice enthusiasts nationwide. For more information about Tabañero's range of hot sauces and delicious offerings, visit www.tabanero.com .

About LIME Fresh Mexican Grill

LIME Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant chain based in Miami, known for its fresh and healthy Mexican-inspired cuisine. With 11 locations in Florida, including new openings at Miami's River Landing and Orlando's Flamingo Crossings, LIME is a popular choice for those who love fresh, flavorful food and fresh vibes. The restaurant is now planning to introduce "Lime 2.0," which will feature a full bar and innovative menu, setting the stage for another phase of growth in 2024.

