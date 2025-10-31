Freeway Insurance Joins NASCAR as Fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series

Freeway Insurance to Also Become Official Insurance Partner and Title Sponsor of the 2026 Fall NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance, the largest independent personal lines agency and broker in the U.S., today announced it will join NASCAR as the fourth Premier Partner of the NASCAR Cup Series, marking a major milestone in the company's growing relationship with the sport and its fans nationwide.

The multi-year agreement establishes Freeway Insurance as an official Premier Partner alongside Coca-Cola, Busch Light, and Xfinity, while also naming Freeway the Official Insurance Partner of NASCAR and the entitlement partner of the fall NASCAR Cup Series Freeway Insurance 500 at Phoenix Raceway. The partnership officially begins in 2026.

"At Freeway Insurance, we're proud to partner with NASCAR — a sport that embodies the same energy, trust, and drive that define our brand," said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Freeway Insurance and U.S. Army Veteran. "As someone who has served our country, I take great pride in leading a brand that supports hardworking Americans every day. Trust is the foundation of what we do — whether its helping families protect what matters most or standing alongside a sport that fans trust and love. NASCAR's fans and our customers share the same values: determination, family, and a love of the open road. The Freeway Insurance 500 will be a celebration of everything that makes this country great."

Freeway Insurance provides affordable, reliable coverage to drivers and families in all 50 states. Through its nationwide retail network, over-the-phone service, and online platform, Freeway helps customers find the right coverage at the right price — from auto and home to motorcycle, RV, and boat insurance. The brand's commitment to service, trust, and protection aligns seamlessly with NASCAR's focus on accessibility, innovation, and community.

"Freeway Insurance and NASCAR share a powerful connection — both are dedicated to serving millions of Americans with passion, commitment, and reliability," said Steve O'Donnell, President of NASCAR. "This partnership highlights that alignment. Freeway's growth and investment reinforce the continued strength of NASCAR's commercial ecosystem as we attract top-tier partners who see the value and excitement of this sport."

As part of the agreement, Freeway Insurance will also become the exclusive insurance provider for NASCAR, its social media platforms, and all tracks where the national series races. Together, NASCAR and Freeway Insurance will drive forward a shared mission: connecting with fans and customers across the country — on and off the track — through authenticity, innovation, and trust.

Freeway Insurance is no stranger to NASCAR, having been a proud partner of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez for the past five seasons. With Suárez set to join Spire Motorsports and pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet beginning in 2026, Freeway is proud to once again ride alongside him — this time as part of NASCAR's premier partner family.

Established in 1987, Freeway Insurance is one of the largest and fastest-growing personal lines insurance brokers in the United States, offering coverage through a "click, call, or come in" approach that connects customers nationwide. The company continually researches, grows, and diversifies its product offerings to stay responsive to the evolving insurance market. Freeway provides a wide range of options—from basic to premium coverage—in auto, truck, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, small business, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, fire, and flood insurance. In 2008, Freeway Insurance became part of Confie, the nation's leading personal lines insurance distribution company. Customers can access Freeway Insurance through neighborhood offices, online at www.freeway.com, or by calling (800) 300-0227.

