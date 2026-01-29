Freeway Insurance Franchise Earns Top Franchise Designation

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freeway Insurance franchise operations have been recognized as one of the top 500 franchise opportunities in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Recognized as one of the fastest-growing auto insurance franchises nationwide, Freeway Franchise, a division of Confie, provides an open door for ambitious individuals to become their own boss while making a difference in their communities.

"Freeway is changing the franchise experience by making business ownership more accessible and more supported than ever before. We believe this is a key factor in why we have been chosen as an Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. Through practical training, sustained guidance, and a cost-conscious approach, the company empowers driven entrepreneurs to build strong, community-focused businesses," said Alex Trachtman, Senior Vice President of Franchise Sales and Operations.

For 47 years, The Franchise 500® has been recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, and placement in the ranking has been a highly sought-after honor within the franchise industry.

"The Franchise 500 has been the gold standard for identifying franchise excellence. This year's ranking proves that the best brands don't just survive changing markets; they thrive in them," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur magazine's editor in chief. "These 500 companies represent some of the most reliable pathways to business ownership in America, each one vetted through our rigorous analysis of what actually drives franchisee success."

Franchises are scored on a variety of data points, including costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Becoming a Freeway Insurance franchisee is straightforward and affordable, with a standard franchise fee of just $25,000 — and a discounted fee of $15,000 offered to honorably discharged veterans. As the demand for flexible, budget-friendly insurance options continues to grow, Freeway Insurance is expanding nationwide and actively seeking new franchise partners to join its network.

About Freeway Insurance

Founded in 1987, Freeway Insurance provides affordable and flexible insurance solutions through a "click, call, or come-in" approach. With a rapidly growing franchise network, Freeway offers entrepreneurs a proven, low-cost business model backed by strong corporate support. Recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as a top Low-Cost Franchise, Freeway specializes in auto, commercial vehicle, homeowners, renters, and other insurance products. Freeway Insurance is part of Confie, the leading national personal lines insurance distribution company. For franchise opportunities, visit www.freewayfranchise.com.

