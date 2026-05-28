Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Advances the Future of Cancer Care

32 Abstracts and Presentations Showcase Cutting-Edge Research at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting

2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting abstracts featuring FCS research: 1073, 1094, 1530, 2629, 3013, 3078, 3088, 3146, 4213, 5511, 5565, 5580, 6062, 7023, 7029, 7532, 7565, 9564, e13044, e16400, TPS11202, TPS2668, TPS2680, TPS3155, TPS3160, TPS3167, TPS3179, TPS5139, TPS5628, TPS5647, TPS8134, TPS8136

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Findings from 32 abstracts and presentations conducted at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) are among the groundbreaking scientific advances in cancer care that will be featured as oncology professionals from around the world gather this week at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) Annual Meeting in Chicago.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) will present findings from 32 abstracts and presentations at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting, showcasing innovative clinical trials, targeted therapies and precision oncology research led by FCS physicians and researchers across Florida.

Thirteen physicians and leaders from the statewide practice will present the outcomes of early and late-phase clinical trials performed at FCS Phase 1 Drug Development Units and clinics throughout Florida.

Research conducted at FCS is made possible through valuable relationships with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI), one of the world's leading oncology research organizations conducting community-based clinical trials, Paradigm Health, an AI-enabled clinical trial matching and recruitment platform, and other independent clinical trial programs.

FCS Assistant Managing Physician, David Wenk, MD, said, "Our extensive research program is a defining strength of FCS and a vital part of our mission to provide patients with convenient access to world-class cancer care close to home."

"The research being presented highlights both innovative treatment strategies and cutting-edge targeted therapies," said FCS Director of Drug Development Manish R. Patel, MD. "Through our ongoing clinical research efforts, we are generating new scientific insights that are advancing precision oncology for patients with a wide range of cancers, including rare and advanced disease."

The following FCS principal investigators are first authors on ten abstracts that will be presented throughout the meeting:

Lucio Gordan, MD, FCS president & managing physician, Ashley Hernandez, Amanda Warner and Christian Okitondo Patient characteristics, treatment patterns, social determinants of health, and safety in patients prescribed nivolumab and hyaluronidase-nvhy by early adopters.

Lowell Hart, MD (Retired) (RW) post-progression outcomes after first-line (1L) treatment with ribociclib + an aromatase inhibitor (AI) vs AI alone in US patients with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2–) metastatic breast cancer (MBC).

Maen Hussein, MD, FCS director of value-based care and Kristin Boykin, FCS senior director, pharmacy operations Evaluating the impact of a statewide intervention on multiple myeloma bispecific T-cell engaging antibody (BsAb) therapy uptake in Florida (FL). Management of chemotherapy-induced adverse events in patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma: A US-based modified Delphi consensus.

Bradley Monk, MD, FACOG, FACS A pragmatic, hybrid observational study evaluating the effectiveness of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) immunohistochemistry (IHC) 3+ solid tumors: DESTINY-PanTumor04. Efficacy prediction for progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival (OS) by genomic instability score (GIS) cutoffs in patients (pts) with advanced ovarian cancer (aOC): Post hoc results from the phase 3 PRIMA/ENGOT-OV26/GOG-3012 trial.

Manish R. Patel, MD A phase 1/2, first-in-human study of AVZO-021, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 2 inhibitor (CDK2i), as monotherapy and in combination for patients with advanced solid tumors, including hormone receptor–positive (HR+)/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2–negative (HER2−) breast cancer (BC) and cyclin E1 (CCNE1)–amplified solid tumors: Updated safety and efficacy results. A phase 1, first-in-human study of DS9051, a novel targeted protein degradation molecule, in patients with advanced/metastatic adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) or metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

Judy Wang, MD, FCS associate director of drug development, Sarasota Drug Development Unit A first-in-human study of ATX-295, an oral inhibitor of KIF18A, in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

Judy Wang, MD and Cesar Augusto Perez, MD, FCS director of drug development, SCRI at Lake Nona Drug Development Unit Phase 1 dose escalation of CTX-8371, a novel PD-1×PD-L1 bispecific antibody, in patients with advanced malignancies post checkpoint inhibition.



The following FCS principal investigators have co-authored 22 additional abstracts and publications of research results and other clinical findings featured throughout the annual meeting:

Lucio N. Gordan, MD Real-world patient characteristics, outcomes, and resource utilization of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy across Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT) and non-FACT treatment centers in large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).*

Lowell Hart, MD (Retired) (RW) post-progression outcomes following first-line (1L) ribociclib (RIB) + aromatase inhibitor (AI) versus AI alone in African American and low socio-economic status (SES) patients with hormone receptor-positive/human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (HR+/HER2–) metastatic breast cancer (MBC) in US.

Maen Hussein, MD, FCS medical director, value-based care TIGOS-LS, an open-label, randomized study of BMS-986489 (atigotatug + nivolumab fixed-dose combination) vs durvalumab as consolidation therapy following chemoradiotherapy in limited-stage small-cell lung cancer.

Bradley Monk, MD TroFuse-036/GOG-3123/ENGOT-cx22: A 2-part, phase 3, randomized study of sacituzumab tirumotecan (sac-TMT) + pembrolizumab (pembro) ± bevacizumab (bev) vs standard of care (SoC) as first-line maintenance therapy for PD-L1–positive cervical cancer. Overall survival for patients with pre-treated platinum-resistant ovarian cancer receiving gotistobart in combination with pembrolizumab. Puxitatug samrotecan (AZD8205) vs chemotherapy in patients with B7‑H4–selected advanced/metastatic endometrial cancer: The phase 3 randomized Bluestar‑Endometrial01 (BE01)/GOG-3110/ENGOT-EN28 trial.

Manish R. Patel, MD A phase 1, first-in-human study of OP-3136, a novel oral selective KAT6A/B inhibitor, as monotherapy in advanced solid tumors and in combination with endocrine therapy in ER+, HER2− advanced breast cancer (ABC): Preliminary results. A randomized, open-label, phase 3 study of ZL-1310, a DLL3 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), compared to investigator's choice therapy in participants with relapsed small cell lung cancer (DLLEVATE). BNT326-01: A Phase 1b/2 trial of BNT326/YL202 (HER3 ADC) as monotherapy and in combination with pumitamig (anti-PD-L1 × VEGF bsAb) in patients with advanced solid tumors. Farnesyl transferase inhibitor (FTI) darlifarnib (KO-2806) in combination with adagrasib in KRAS G12C mutated (mut) advanced solid tumors: Preliminary results from the FIT-001 phase 1 first-in-human trial. A phase 3 randomized, open-label study of pasritamig (JNJ-78278343), a T-cell engager targeting human kallikrein-2, with docetaxel versus docetaxel for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. Intismeran autogene to induce de novo neoantigen-specific T cells as adjuvant therapy in melanoma.

Shachar Peles, MD, FCS director of cell therapy Fixed-duration subcutaneous (SC) mosunetuzumab (Mosun) in elderly/unfit patients with previously untreated diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL): Interim analysis and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from the phase 2 MorningSun study

Ivor Percent, MD Post-hoc efficacy and biomarker analysis of elraglusib plus gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel versus chemotherapy alone in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Cesar Augusto Perez, MD First-in-human study of BG-C9074 (B7-H4–targeting ADC) in advanced solid tumors: Dose escalation and safety expansion. BMS-986504 in patients (pts) with advanced solid tumors with homozygous MTAP deletion (MTAP-del): Exploratory pharmacodynamic (PD) and biomarker analyses from CA240-0007. A phase 1/2, first-in-human, open-label, dose-escalation and -expansion study of TAK-188, a novel antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) targeting CCR8+ regulatory T cells, in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. A phase 1/2 study of the next-generation nectin-4–targeting antibody-drug conjugate CRB-701 (SYS6002) in patients with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Phase I, multicenter, first-in-human (FIH) global study of SIM0505, an anti-CDH6 (CDH6) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) in patients with advanced solid tumors. First-in-human phase 1a/1b study of LB-LR1109, an anti-LILRB1 monoclonal antibody, as monotherapy in advanced solid tumors and in combination with atezolizumab in advanced NSCLC.

Judy Wang, MD A phase 1, first-in-human study of DS5361, a small-molecule, nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (NMD) inhibitor in patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors (parts 1 and 2).

Syed Zafar, MD Durable clinical benefit with B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)–directed therapy, belantamab mafodotin plus pomalidomide and dexamethasone (BPd) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): DREAMM‑8 long‑term responder (LTR) analysis.



FCS Chief Executive Officer Ryan Ciarrocchi said, "The ASCO® Annual Meeting highlights the most significant cancer research from around the world, and FCS is proud to once again be recognized among the leaders helping to shape the future of cancer care."

All abstracts and presentations are available to view at ASCO® 2026 Annual Meeting.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO®) represents nearly 50,000 physicians and oncology professionals representing 150 countries who care for people living with all forms of cancer. ASCO® works to conquer cancer through research, education, policy and promotion of high quality and equitable patient care.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute