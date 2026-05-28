Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Study Finds Comparable Quality and Safety Outcomes in CAR T-Cell Therapy Across Accredited and Non-Accredited Centers, Highlighting Care Location as Key Driver of Patient Access and Experience

Findings to be presented at 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting

FORT MYERS, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Key findings from a study conducted with the participation of Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) found comparable quality and safety outcomes across care delivery in accredited and non-FACT-accredited CAR T-cell therapy centers, with care location playing a key role in patient access and experience.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute will present research at the 2026 ASCO® Annual Meeting showing comparable quality and safety outcomes for CAR T-cell therapy in accredited and non-FACT-accredited centers, emphasizing that convenient access to advanced cancer care can improve the patient experience without compromising outcomes.

This important study compared more than 6,800 adult patients with diffuse large b-cell lymphoma receiving CAR T therapy in clinic settings accredited by the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy* (FACT) and non-FACT accredited centers.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS president and managing physician, a co-author of the abstract, said, "This study indicates that patients treated in non-FACT-accredited centers had broadly similar early safety outcomes, no statistically significant difference in time to next treatment, and no evidence of increased resource use after treatment."

"Greater access to a convenient site of care for patients is as important as accreditation to achieve excellent outcomes," noted Ameet Patel, MD, director of cell therapy at FCS. "Given that FACT accreditation is currently held by a limited number of cellular therapy programs nationwide, patients treated at accredited centers had to travel farther to receive comparable care."

Dr. Patel is leading initiatives that are expanding CAR T therapies across FCS clinics statewide. "We are bringing the future of cancer care close to home—reducing the burden of travel and ensuring that patients can access high-quality advanced treatment close to home," he said.

CAR T-cell therapy is a highly specialized, personalized cancer treatment that uses a patient's own immune cells to target and attack cancer. CAR T- cell therapy requires a specialized and dedicated team with close patient monitoring throughout the treatment process.

* Editors Note: FACT accreditation recognizes centers that demonstrate excellence in patient care, cell collection and handling, staff training, treatment processes, and ongoing quality monitoring.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute