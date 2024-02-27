Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Access To Cancer Care in Volusia County

In a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, February 22, 2024, FCS Chief Information & Administrative Officer Ken Sturtz opened the ceremony, noting that this month marks the 40-year anniversary of the founding of the statewide practice.

"For 40 years, we have been redefining healthcare excellence," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "The unveiling of our newest office is a clear-cut example of how our strategic investments, paired with the compassion of our physicians and their teams, deliver unparalleled oncology care services and drive superior patient outcomes."

Shemin Gupta, MD, FCS board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who provides care to patients in Orange County, remarked, "My colleagues and I share a passion and dedication to one singular goal – to provide our patients with the most advanced treatments personalized for their unique needs."

Dr. Gupta is one of four board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists who provide care at the FCS Orange City clinic, including Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD, Victor Melgen, MD and Lynn Van Ummersen, MD. The team of cancer experts also includes advanced practice providers, board-certified oncology nutritionists and support staff.

Joining FCS physicians and leaders for the ribbon-cutting celebration were Orange City Mayor Gary Blair, several Orange City council members, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida President Lourdes Leon, and several of its directors.

"We are so proud of our rich history of providing world-class cancer care across Florida and driving the dramatic transformation of oncology care worldwide through our extensive clinical research program," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "Our patients are fortunate in that they have access to advanced treatment and state-of-the-art technology within each of our clinic locations."

The newly constructed, single-story building was designed to enhance patient comfort, convenience, and provider efficiencies. The new Orange City clinic has more than 16,000 square feet of space and includes 12 private exam rooms and 35 infusion therapy chairs. Patients have in-house access to specialty pharmacy and hematopathology laboratory services, care coordination and clinical trial opportunities.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

