Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Expands Access To Cancer Care in Volusia County

News provided by

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

27 Feb, 2024, 16:30 ET

Ribbon-cutting celebrates opening of new Orange City clinic

FORT MYERS, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) has opened a new state-of-the-art facility at 2824 Enterprise Road, Orange City, FL 32763-8428 to provide comprehensive treatments and a variety of services to adults with cancer, blood disorders and other diseases. The new location, one of five FCS sites of service in Volusia County, replaces the former FCS clinic on Image Way.

In a ribbon-cutting event on Thursday, February 22, 2024, FCS Chief Information & Administrative Officer Ken Sturtz opened the ceremony, noting that this month marks the 40-year anniversary of the founding of the statewide practice.

"For 40 years, we have been redefining healthcare excellence," said FCS Chief Executive Officer Nathan H. Walcker. "The unveiling of our newest office is a clear-cut example of how our strategic investments, paired with the compassion of our physicians and their teams, deliver unparalleled oncology care services and drive superior patient outcomes."

Shemin Gupta, MD, FCS board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist who provides care to patients in Orange County, remarked, "My colleagues and I share a passion and dedication to one singular goal – to provide our patients with the most advanced treatments personalized for their unique needs."

Dr. Gupta is one of four board-certified medical oncologists and hematologists who provide care at the FCS Orange City clinic, including Ernesto Bustinza-Linares, MD, Victor Melgen, MD and Lynn Van Ummersen, MD. The team of cancer experts also includes advanced practice providers, board-certified oncology nutritionists and support staff.

Joining FCS physicians and leaders for the ribbon-cutting celebration were Orange City Mayor Gary Blair, several Orange City council members, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida President Lourdes Leon, and several of its directors.   

"We are so proud of our rich history of providing world-class cancer care across Florida and driving the dramatic transformation of oncology care worldwide through our extensive clinical research program," said FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD. "Our patients are fortunate in that they have access to advanced treatment and state-of-the-art technology within each of our clinic locations."

The newly constructed, single-story building was designed to enhance patient comfort, convenience, and provider efficiencies. The new Orange City clinic has more than 16,000 square feet of space and includes 12 private exam rooms and 35 infusion therapy chairs. Patients have in-house access to specialty pharmacy and hematopathology laboratory services, care coordination and clinical trial opportunities.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

Also from this source

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributing to Global Advancements for Treatment of Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Contributing to Global Advancements for Treatment of Gastrointestinal and Genitourinary Cancers

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) continues to advance the treatment of gastrointestinal and genitourinary cancers, as...
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Best Practices Program Improves Treatment Response and Survival for Patients with Multiple Myeloma

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Best Practices Program Improves Treatment Response and Survival for Patients with Multiple Myeloma

A best practices program developed at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has been shown to improve outcomes for adult patients...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.