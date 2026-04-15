NCODA International Spring Forum Presentations Spotlight Best Practices in Clinical Innovation, Operational Excellence and Expanding Patient Access

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders and pharmacy experts from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS), the largest community oncology practice in Florida and a leader in pharmacy services within medically integrated oncology care, will present their expertise and best practices in specialty pharmacy operations, dispensing, and patient navigation, efforts that are helping drive positive patient outcomes, at the NCODA 2026 International Spring Forum in Denver.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Highlights Leadership in Advancing Medically Integrated Oncology Care

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD , said, "We welcome this opportunity to join our clinical and industry colleagues and share top-tier knowledge that is advancing patient-centered cancer treatment throughout the entire care continuum."

Serving as moderators and presenters during collaborative workshops and discussions at the NCODA Spring Forum are:

Destiny Carroll, PharmD, MMHC, clinical staff pharmacy resident, Nicole Bentivegna, PharmD, BCOP, FCS manager of pharmacy clinical services and Constance Rim, PharmD, BCOP— Early Response Matters: Applying the RR6 Model to Optimize JAK Inhibitor Therapy in Myelofibrosis

Judah Friedman, MD, Amanda Warner, MS, BSN, director, real-world evidence, Ashley Hernandez, manager of real-world evidence and Christian Okitondo, biostatistician of real-world evidence—Real-world Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia/Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma Treatment Patterns at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Among Patients Receiving Zanubrutinib Immediately Following Prior BTKi Therapy

Lucio Gordan, MD, FCS president & managing physician—Leave No Veteran Patient Behind: Expanding Access to Clinical Trials

Rx To Go, FCS' in-house specialty pharmacy, serves patients exclusively within the statewide practice, delivering highly personalized pharmacy services and comprehensive education to support proper medication use and improved clinical outcomes. The pharmacy ensures timely dispensing and offers convenient access to oral oncolytic therapies, an increasingly significant component of modern cancer treatment.

"Our teams are at the forefront of medically integrated oncology pharmacy, setting a new standard for excellence in clinical support services," said Paul Chadwick, FCS chief value and procurement officer. "Through close collaboration and integration, we are enhancing the patient experience and helping drive better clinical outcomes."

NCODA, a global, medically integrated oncology non-profit organization with a membership of more than 12,000 healthcare practitioners is dedicated to improving patient-centered care in cancer treatment.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. In fact, before receiving FDA approval, the majority of new cancer drugs in the U.S. were first made available to patients through participation in clinical trials at FCS.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute