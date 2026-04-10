FCS leader to share insights on evolving oncology care models and workforce transformation at statewide industry summit

FORT MYERS, Fla., April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) will join colleagues at the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) 2026 Spring Congress featuring the Business of Oncology Summit, April 10 – 11 in Orlando.

"Events like the FLASCO Spring Congress provide an important opportunity for oncology leaders to collaborate, share insights, and explore innovative approaches that are shaping the future of cancer care," said FCS Assistant Managing Physician, David Wenk, MD.

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Joins Oncology Leaders to Help Shape the Future of Cancer Care at FLASCO 2026

Richard McDonough, MD, director of advocacy & policy, will serve as a panelist on From Traditional Practice Models to a Redefined Oncology Workforce: How Oncology is Being Practiced and Structured Today. Dr. McDonough will also host a fellows and residents reception, which provides the opportunity for oncology fellows and resident physicians with an interest in oncology to network with FLASCO physicians and others. A past president of FLASCO, Dr. McDonough, currently serves on its board of directors.

"As the oncology landscape continues to evolve, it is essential that we adapt how care is delivered, strengthening our workforce, embracing new care models, and ensuring patients continue to receive high-quality, accessible treatment," said Dr. McDonough.

The Florida Society of Clinical Oncology (FLASCO) is a statewide non-profit organization committed to facilitating and promoting multidisciplinary efforts for oncology practitioners and industry professionals to improve patient care in Florida.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)

For more than 40 years, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) has embraced innovation to deliver world-class care and drive the dramatic transformation of oncology care through its robust clinical research program.

FCS provides patients with access to a wide range of clinical trials, positioning it as a leader in research among private oncology practices in Florida and across the country. Through its robust clinical research program with Sarah Cannon Research Institute (SCRI) and a suite of independent site management programs, with advanced clinical trial matching technology, FCS offers patients innovative therapies close to home. Each year, FCS conducts more than 180 active clinical trials that directly elevate patient care and accelerate progress in oncology. Many of the cancer drugs approved by the FDA in the U.S over the past decade were accessible to patients at FCS through clinical trial participation before receiving approval.

Our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians is committed to delivering tailored treatment plans that make the best use of cutting-edge precision oncology advancements to enhance patient outcomes.

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute