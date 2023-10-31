Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Launches Advanced Cellular Therapy Program to Treat Recurring Blood Cancers

News provided by

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

31 Oct, 2023, 12:15 ET

First in Sarasota County to Offer Maintenance Program for Patients with Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) is now offering an advanced maintenance therapy program that slows the progression of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). The treatment, teclistamab (TECVAYLI®), is a type of rapidly evolving cancer therapy that uses the body's immune system to fight cancer. FCS is the first oncology care provider in Sarasota County to offer the maintenance program, with plans to expand to other FCS sites across Florida in the coming months.

A unique new therapy proven to slow the progression of multiple myeloma is now being offered at our FCS Sarasota Downtown and will soon expand to FCS sites across Florida. The advanced maintenance therapy program taps the body’s own immune system to reduce symptoms and slow the progression of the disease, with the goal being remission.
"Addressing relapses in multiple myeloma can be complex and challenging," said FCS medical oncologist and hematologist Anjan Patel, MD, who was instrumental in establishing the teclistamab maintenance program at FCS. "The goal is to help reduce symptoms and slow the progression of the disease to remission, when most or all signs and symptoms disappear. In clinical research trials, 62 percent of patients had a favorable response to this therapy."   

Teclistamab was granted accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in October 2022 as the first bispecific B-cell antigen-directed CD3 T-cell engager for treating adults with RRMM who have received at least four prior lines of therapy. Given as an injection, teclistamab has shown promising results for adults with RRMM whose cancer has come back or did not respond to prior treatment.

The initial treatments are typically administered in an inpatient hospital setting so that clinicians can monitor any adverse reactions. Patients can then proceed with ongoing maintenance on an outpatient basis with close monitoring, oversight and treatment guidance from FCS.

"Our program provides patients the opportunity to continue treatment with skilled clinical professionals and the added convenience of being close to home," said Kristen Boykin, PharmD, BCOP, BCPS, FCS Director of Pharmacy Operations.

Boykin reports that initial patient response has been extremely positive and the program's availability is "good news" for many seasonal residents in the area who can continue treatment while in Florida.

Lucio N. Gordan, MD, FCS President & Managing Physician, said, "This is the latest of many examples of our commitment to offer patients renewed hope and quality of life with the availability of novel therapeutics that are resulting in better disease control and longer lives for our patients." 

Despite ongoing treatment advancements, there is no cure for multiple myeloma, which affects white blood cells in the bone marrow. As these cancer cells multiply and build up in the bone marrow, they crowd out healthy blood cells, which can weaken the body's ability to fight infection and damage the bones and kidneys.

Bispecific antibody drugs are a rapidly evolving therapy that is unique compared to traditional chemotherapy in that it utilizes the immune system to fight cancer. These therapies work by binding to special proteins that allow the immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells.

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer.com)
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Founded in 1984, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

